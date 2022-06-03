The phrase, “Lest we forget,” is prominently displayed on the Edina Veterans Memorial at Utley Park, and the group responsible for the monument continues to embody that notion after coming together about a decade ago.
Now, the handful of members comprising the Edina Veterans Memorial Committee are working to update the memorial, adding a 35th veteran to the list of names at the monument as they refuse to forget those who gave up their lives in war.
The monument “tells us we’ll honor all those people, no matter when they died and what generation,” committee member Bob Kojetin told the Sun Current.
Wayne Thomas Henderson will be the latest fallen soldier to be added to the memorial, following a multi-step process to carve his name into the six-foot high wall, updating the information kiosk and amending the monument’s book, “Edina Veterans Memorial: A Lasting Tribute,” written by researcher and Vietnam veteran Marshall Schwartz.
The last person to be added to the monument prior to Henderson was added over seven years ago, Kojetin said.
Henderson, who served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, graduated from Edina High School in 1959. He later attended the University of Minnesota, earning a business degree in 1966, according to a description provided by Schwartz. After that, Henderson enlisted in the Marines, where he became a helicopter pilot.
In 1970, when Henderson was assigned to active duty at a Naval Air Station in Mississippi, a helicopter he was flying exploded, killing the 29-year-old. The other Marines on board were also killed, according to Schwartz, who did research and incorporated the accounts of one of Henderson’s peers.
The description adds that in death, Henderson left behind his wife, Susan, and their 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son.
Because Henderson did not die in combat, his name is not on Vietnam memorials in Washington, D.C., or at the Minnesota State Capitol, Schwartz said. But because he was serving in active duty, grew up in Edina and had parents in the city at the time of his death, he meets the criteria to be listed on the Edina Veterans Memorial, the researcher added.
The committee expects to have Henderson’s name added to the memorial by Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The memorial, which was officially dedicated on Memorial Day in 2015, features a black granite wall engraved with 34 names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War. On top of the wall sits a bronze bald eagle with outspread wings and a tri-fold American flag.
Planning for the memorial began in 2010 as the then-Edina Parks & Recreation Director John Keprios and Edina resident Mike Goergen worked with Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and the City Council to get the project started, according to Schwartz’s book on the memorial. The committee was soon created, chaired by Goergen, to carry out the project.
One of the first goals of the committee was fundraising, said Dick Crockett, executive director of the Edina Community Foundation and longtime member of the committee.
Fundraising for the construction of the memorial amounted to over $400,000 in individual community contributions and a match by the Minnesota Legislature, he added. The remaining funds now sit in the Foundation’s Veterans Memorial Fund, which is used to cover extra expenses such as the addition of Henderson’s name, Crockett said.
As longtime residents and veterans themselves, Kojetin and fellow committee member Frank Cardarelle said it made sense to be a part of the committee.
“We said, ‘OK, … We’re both here for so long,’” Kojetin recalled. “‘Well, let’s just both get on the committee.’”
In 2013, there were about 11 members of the committee, according to a Star Tribune article published at the time. Now, membership has dwindled, Kojetin and Cardarelle said. As such, Kojetin said the committee is looking to add new members, potentially younger veterans.
“Just for continuity I think we should get … a few more people on it,” Cardarelle added.
Kojetin, who served in a warzone during the Korean War, said remembering veterans’ history is important. “Lest we forget our generation,” he said.
Cardarelle, a Korean War veteran who served as an instructor at an officer candidate school in Oklahoma, concurred with his peer. The Edina resident has deep roots in the community, starting with his great grandfather, who arrived in the area after the Civil War. “We’ve got quite a history,” he said.
“The committee understood that war goes on, service goes on and people will be lost,” Crockett said. “We didn’t want it to be cast in stone, as saying goes, and then done for all time. We have a strong commitment to keeping it current for the benefit of the community.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
