The Edina City Council has adopted new precinct boundaries and polling places as a result of the recent redistricting.
After redistricting, which occurs every 10 years following the U.S. census, the city of Edina must update its precinct boundaries that are impacted. In addition to updating the number of precincts at its meeting March 22, the council also approved the new characteristics of the precincts, including a reduction in the number of them.
“Maybe we’ll address the elephant in the room, and that is, change, different,” City Clerk Sharon Allison, who led the city’s redrawing, told the council. “When redistricting, there’s always a change, it is just to what degree the change is going to take place.”
The state’s redistricting plan, which prompted the change in precincts, was released Feb. 15 by a five-judge Special Redistricting Panel, appointed by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea last year. Edina saw slight shifts in its congressional districts, but the most significant deviation was in its senate district.
Previously, all of Edina was contained in Senate District 49 and split up by House District 49A and 49B. Now, the northwest corner of Edina is located in the newly drawn House District 46B and the rest is in House District 50A.
As a result of this shift, four precincts in Edina were affected. The staff report to the council noted that because the precinct boundaries have to be redrawn, it would also be beneficial to examine other aspects of the precincts and voting places.
“This is not a major departure from how we’ve previously operated,” Allison said.
A main difference proposed was a reduction of precincts from 20 to 16, which could “help improve Election Day efficiencies and save the City money by having fewer election judges to train and pay, and less election equipment to lease and maintain for polling places,” the staff report said.
Other reasons for the change included an expected increase in absentee or early voting and the elimination of polling places that were too small, too hot or had an inefficient layout.
The total number of voters in each precinct is also in line with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s recommendation of 2,000 voters per polling place, the staff report said. It also remains below the 2,800-voter maximum that Hennepin County has set, limiting the waiting time of 30 minutes to vote.
Schools are ideal polling locations due to gym size and sufficient parking, Allison added.
Precincts also previously had a designated number and sometimes, a letter, but the new locations are only named by number, 1-16, per Hennepin County’s recommendation, Allison told the council.
Allison acknowledged that while this may be confusing for a voter, the city plans to increase staffing this year to help voters find their polling place.
“Having to learn where your new polling place is, is a challenge,” Allison said. “I get it. It is going to be confusing at first. It is going to be inconvenient having to remember where your new polling place is, but this should not stop us from making changes.”
Redistricting boundaries, including the precincts and polling places, go into effect for the state primary, set for Aug. 9. The general election will be held Nov. 8.
To see the updated precincts and polling places, go to edinamn.gov/election.
