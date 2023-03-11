Edina boys hockey forward Trey Fechko (10), battling Minnetonka's Reed Hanus above, during their Lake Conference meeting at Braemar Arena. The two will meet to decide the Class AA state champion Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.
It will be an All-Lake Conference final to decide the Class AA state boys’ hockey champion as top-seed Minnetonka (28-2) faces No. 3 Edina (22-6-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Needing overtime to move past Moorhead in the state quarterfinal, third-seeded Edina cruised past unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1 during Friday’s Class AA state semifinal.
Mason West scored 3:01 into the second period for what would be the eventual game-winner as Ryan Flaherty added two more late goals in the final seven minutes of the semifinal at Xcel Energy Center.
Cretin-Derham Hall made Edina pay for taking the lone penalty in the game as Attila Lippai tied the game, 1-1, at the 13:49 mark of the opening period.
Edina goaltender Robby Clarkowski stopped 23-of-24 shots while his counterpart Leo Miller made 18 saves including just two over the final period.
Minnetonka took a similar path to the finals, starting with an 4-3 overtime win against Hill-Murray during Thursday’s quarterfinal. The Skippers advanced to the championship with a 4-1 win over No. 4 Andover during Friday’s semifinal.
Tonka’s Hagen Burrows tucked home the opening goal late in the first period, 15:57 before Gavin Garry scored the first of two goals in the game to give the Skippers a 2-0 lead, 3:49 into the second period.
Andover senior captain Gavyn Thoreson scored one minute later to give the black-and-gold faithful hope in their 2022 state title defense.
Garry scored at 9:30 of the third period to build a 3-1 lead before Sam Scheetz added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes for the final 4-1 score.
The Skippers peppered Andover goaltender Beau Altmann with 34 shots while Kaizer Nelson stopped 17-of-18 shots.
Andover and Cretin-Derham Hall will meet at 4 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center for the third-place game.
Mahtomedi and Warroad will meet for the Class A state championship at noon at Xcel Energy Center.
