It will be an All-Lake Conference final to decide the Class AA state boys’ hockey champion as top-seed Minnetonka (28-2) faces No. 3 Edina (22-6-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Needing overtime to move past Moorhead in the state quarterfinal, third-seeded Edina cruised past unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1 during Friday’s Class AA state semifinal.

Edina boys hockey forward Trey Fechko (10), battling Minnetonka's Reed Hanus above, during their Lake Conference meeting at Braemar Arena. The two will meet to decide the Class AA state champion Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.

