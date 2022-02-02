The city of Edina will consider a tax increment financing district for the site of a redevelopment project at 70th & France.
The project, proposed for the U.S. Bank site at 7001 and 7025 France Ave., includes plans for a newly constructed bank branch with a drive-thru, an office-retail building, a 24-story multifamily apartment building and an eight-level parking ramp. At the request of the development team, consisting of Mortenson and Orion Investments, the city has begun the first step in examining the use of funds through tax increment financing, or TIF, to help complete the project.
“When tax increment financing is used, there is a multi-step, several-month process that happens,” the city’s economic development manager, Bill Neuendorf, told the Housing and Redevelopment Authority at its Jan. 6 meeting. “We’re proposing that we start that process today.”
Funds from the district are intended to fill a financial gap in the development project – an amount likely more than $20 million – as part of the estimated total cost of nearly $250 million, Neuendorf told the Sun Current.
When asked for comment on the possible TIF district, a spokesperson for Mortenson said in an email to the Sun Current that the development team is continuing to work with city staff and other stakeholders as the project moves forward.
Cities use TIF for two reasons: to prompt developers to construct buildings while at the same time gathering funds to pay for public improvements.
Typically, when a TIF district is created, the current amount in property taxes that are collected within the district continues to be given to the site’s taxing agencies: the city, school district and county. But as new development and improvements are built, the rise in property tax amounts goes to a TIF fund, paying for part of the development and other public improvement costs.
Edina uses a pay-as-you-go system for providing TIF funds to developers, which is intended to reduce the city’s risk in a TIF agreement. To access the funds in the form of a TIF note, the developer must finish the project.
The proposed 70th & France TIF District would last 15 years as it meets certain criteria as determined by the state, a report by the city’s consulting firm, Braun Intertec, shows.
Braun Intertec carried out a property condition assessment for the site, which currently encompasses the U.S. Bank branch, an office building and surface parking spaces. The firm determined that the site would meet the state’s “blight test” criteria to establish a specific type of TIF district, called a renewal and renovation district. This designation dictates the number of years a TIF district is active.
The city has employed the use of TIF in the past. This past fall, the Edina City Council approved a TIF district at and around the Perkins restaurant across from City Hall. A few months earlier, the council approved a TIF district for the construction of age-restricted affordable housing at 4040 West 70th Street. Starting in 2022, about 1.1% of the tax capacity in Edina is contained in a TIF district, Neuendorf said.
The preliminary budget for the TIF district at the U.S. Bank site is $22 million, which would include TIF-eligible expenses like demolition, contamination remediation, site improvements, work on the public plaza, creation of public parking and other professional costs for the TIF agreement.
The cost of parking is driving up the cost of the project, Neuendorf told the HRA. The entire project proposes more than 550 public parking stalls.
When the project first gained preliminary approval this past summer, it included affordable housing in place of the eight-level parking structure. Citing financial constraints due to changing market conditions, the development team returned to ask the council for an amendment to the plan this fall. The amendment to allow the parking structure and other changes was granted.
The overall development plan proposes splitting up the 5.8-acre site into four pieces for each of the new buildings. During the approval process for the project as a whole, one of those pieces of land, home to the U.S. Bank branch, garnered final site plan approval and has the go-ahead for construction.
But in order for the site to still qualify for a potential TIF district that may be established in the future, the HRA needed to certify the structure’s status as a substandard building, which it did at the Jan. 6 meeting.
The project is the first to subdivide this “superblock” and to adhere to the city’s new sustainable building policy. It will also be the first new office building in the city in over 20 years, according to a city presentation. Other cited public benefits included district parking, public art and public realm space, such as interior sidewalks and a plaza.
“There is a lot of great public benefit. It’s a massive private investment in Edina,” Neuendorf told the HRA.
A term sheet on the TIF district will be presented to the HRA in February, Neuendorf said. Ahead of the public hearing, information on the proposed TIF will be sent to the site’s various taxing agencies and the public.
A public hearing on the matter will be held at the beginning of March, Neuendorf said.
Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
