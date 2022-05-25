The Edina Theatre is gearing up to reopen this summer following a massive renovation of the historic cinema.
Mann Theatres, the family-operated company leading the project, began renovations earlier this year, making key progress toward its aim to revitalize the 1930s-era movie theater. Earlier this month, the company garnered approval from the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission to refurbish the iconic, art deco-style sign.
“We are just so grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to be a part of this project,” Mann Theatres co-owner Michelle Mann told the Sun Current.
The theater, located in the 50th & France district, has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Its operator at the time, Landmark Theatres, left the theater last year, taking much of its equipment. This prompted the owner to declare the theater’s indefinite closure.
Then last fall, Mann Theatres announced their intent to take over the theater’s operations, requesting funds from the city to help renovate it. Substantial renovations were considered necessary before it could reopen, city documents said.
The theater has since been allocated $500,000 in funds for renovations, including $200,000 as part of the city’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act money and $300,000 from the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority in the form of a forgivable loan.
Mann Theatres started renovations near the end of March, Mann said.
Similar to the layout of the space prior to the renovations, the theater will have four auditoriums – two on the ground floor and two upstairs. The updated auditoriums will feature a similar color scheme as before but will include new reclining seats, flooring and screens. The sound panels will also be refurbished, Mann said.
“The auditoriums are coming along fantastic, which of course, is the main reason people are coming to the theater,” she said. “It’s going to be a wonderful place to see a movie now with all of those upgrades.”
The ground-floor and upstairs concession stands and the upstairs bar have been demolished and are in the process of being re-constructed, Mann added. The upstairs bar will have a look in the style of The Gold Room from the movie, The Shining.
“You’re going to feel like you’ve walked onto the movie set when you go upstairs. ... It’s going to be phenomenal,” Mann said. The look “architecturally lends itself perfectly to the space, so it was just a no-brainer,” she added.
The concession stands will also have self-serve candy cases, a cooler for bottled beverages and a freezer for cold treats, Mann said. The company also plans to sell t-shirts, hats and sweatshirts, she added.
The Edina Theatre sign, a well-known image in the Edina community, is also a major piece of the renovation work. The retro marquee, displaying the words, “Edina,” was deemed historically significant by the Edina Heritage Preservation Board in 2002. Because of this, Mann Theatres approached the Heritage Preservation Commission to make adjustments to the sign, receiving the go-ahead at the commission’s May 10 meeting.
Mann Theatres expects to take down the theater sign by the end of this week, Mann said. After that, it will be re-lamped with LED light bulbs and repainted, she said.
As part of the documents Mann Theatres submitted to the commission was a photo of the sign damaged after a tornado knocked it down in 1981. At the time, the Mann family owned the theater, starting in the late 1970s through the early 1980s. In the photo, Mann’s father, Steve Mann, can be seen standing in front of the theater alongside his father, Marvin Mann, who co-founded the Mann Theatres in 1935.
After being refurbished, the sign will be examined and re-attached by a structural engineer, Michelle Mann said. “It’s going to be absolutely stunning after we’re completed,” she said.
The city is happy to see Mann Theatres is “able to carry on the restorations of the building in a manner that they deserve, and especially with that Edina Theatre sign,” Bill Neuendorf, the city’s economic development manager, told the Sun Current.
“Generations of Edina families have visited the theater and saw the sign as they approached it … or stood on the sidewalk to get their tickets,” he said. “We’re just super thrilled that it will be around for another generation to enjoy and to define their experience at 50th & France.”
The entire theater renovation project was initially estimated to cost $1.5 million, but Mann said the company is likely to exceed that due to a rise in cost of materials. For example, the doors of the candy cases for the concession stands cost six times the amount they were before the pandemic, Mann said.
Mann Theatres initially expected to open the theater in June, but due to difficulties in obtaining finishing materials – like the color red for the bathrooms to mirror those in The Shining – that timeline has been delayed, Mann said.
The theater is now expected to reopen by the beginning of August, she said.
“To have (the theater) back in our circle is just so great,” Mann said. “What an honor for us to be the ones that are going to give it its true love and update that it needs.”
