Sienna Dhariwal, an Edina resident and junior at Holy Angels Academy in Richfield, became an entrepreneur at a young age.
She began her business career by making and selling play “slime,” and later, started selling her own paintings.
The idea for her current business endeavor was sparked in eighth grade when she was participating in the Youth Entrepreneurship Academy, a Shark Tank-like program where aspiring entrepreneurs develop a business plan for the chance to have the launch of their business funded.
During this time, she began outlining a plan for a sustainable swimwear business with a mission to empower women and spread a message of body positivity.
“Through this business I really want to empower women to uplift each other,” she said.
Although she didn’t take the top prize, she won second place and used her earnings to bring her vision to life, creating Bikini Blend in 2022.
Initially, Dhariwal tried to make the swimsuits herself but found that she was unable to make bikini bottoms with her sewing machine, turning instead to importing.
After a year of careful research and consideration, Dhariwal decided to start working with an Indonesian manufacturing company that had a stated mission of sustainability that mirrored her own. In June of last year, launched the Bikini Blend website and began taking preorders.
The first collection the company launched was the Sunset Collection. After releasing the Sunset Collection, Dhariwal began working on the second collection, using input gathered from prospective buyers who wanted to buy from Bikini Blend, but wanted more options.
“I got a lot of input from other people who are like, ‘Well, I would love to wear these swimsuits, I love your whole brand but, like, I’m a little more modest or I have a bigger chest size, etc. So I took all these criteria into play, and so then I created more coverage bottoms, fuller tops,” Dhariwal said.
Each bikini collection offers three different bikini styles varying in texture, color and pattern. The shop also recently began selling hair clips and tote bags.
“All bodies can wear them and they’re not meant for just one body type that social media likes to portray,” Dhariwal said.
While she waits for swimsuit season to arrive, Dhariwal said she is keeping busy designing a new collection of bikinis and continuing to market her products on social media, such as Instagram and Tik Tok.
“We just did a giveaway on Instagram which I learned gained a lot more followers, I think 100 followers through that giveaway. And so it really grew the Instagram platform and I’m glad I did it,” Dhariwal said.
According to Dhariwal, her parents have always encouraged her to pursue her ambitions.
Her father, Ashok Dhariwal, has served as her mentor throughout her business ventures, providing advice and guidance based on his experience founding and operating YogaFit, a chain of yoga schools.
“They’re very supportive. They have helped me with, like, bones and starting the business up,” Dhariwal said.
For more information visit bikiniblend.com
