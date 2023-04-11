Bikini Blend

Sienna Dhariwal poses for a picture at her pop-up shop hosted at Queenie and Pearl, a boutique in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo)

Sienna Dhariwal, an Edina resident and junior at Holy Angels Academy in Richfield, became an entrepreneur at a young age.

She began her business career by making and selling play “slime,” and later, started selling her own paintings.

