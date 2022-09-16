After hearing a proposal to treat THC sales similar to tobacco, the Edina City Council said alcohol is the more apt comparison.
The City Council met Sept. 7 to conduct the first reading of a new ordinance establishing a licensing and regulation system for the sale of THC-infused edibles and drinks, which gained legal clarity July 1, when a new state law went into effect. The first reading passed unanimously, setting it up for a final vote expected to come Sept. 20.
Before moving the ordinance forward, however, the council opted to amend it so that penalties are similar to the fines imposed for alcohol sales violations, which are considerably higher than the fines for retailers who violate the tobacco ordinance.
Selling a THC gummy to someone under the legal age of 21 is “not like selling a (16-year-old) a pack of cigarettes,” Mayor Jim Hovland said. In the case of the cigarettes, “he’s not going to go out and get in his car and … theoretically wobble down the road,” Hovland explained.
The initially proposed fines for selling to customers under 21 mirrored the penalties for tobacco: $75 for the first offense, $200 for the second within 24 months, $500 for the third and $1,000 for the fourth.
“It just seemed to me that it looks a little bit light,” Hovland said.
In the council’s revision of the ordinance, the fine progression of $500, $1,000, $1,200, $1,500 is closer to the city’s alcohol policy.
“I think that would have anybody checking IDs very carefully,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said.
Edina, like cities across the state, was pressed to address the sale of THC products after the new law left regulation up to cities. The law, which only declares hemp-derived THC to be legal, clarifies the state’s policy on the chemical in light of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp products containing no more than .3% THC by weight.
CBD, a hemp-derived chemical generally accepted as non-intoxicating, gained popularity after that federal legislation, but entrepreneurs were also able to derive THC – the same intoxicating chemical found in marijuana – from hemp, and sell it in a form that, they argued, complied with the law.
As cities scrambled to regulate the products locally, many turned to their tobacco ordinances as a model for licensing and regulation. “The approach to use tobacco control as the model for these new licensed products is becoming the most common approach among our comparable city group,” says a staff report to the council.
“We think we should be able to handle this with the existing staff that we have,” City Manager Scott Neal said as he introduced the ordinance to the council. “We know how to do this when it comes to tobacco, and we’re pretty confident we can do it with THC-infused edibles and drinks.”
The City Council in August passed a moratorium pausing THC sales so that a local ordinance could be crafted to regulate the products. The moratorium is set to expire when that ordinance goes into effect.
While advocating for harsher fines, Hovland expressed sympathy for the store employees who will find themselves trying to follow the new rules as they sell a new item. “We just don’t know much about these products yet,” Hovland said.
“We’re asking retailers to deal with an intoxicating substance when they haven’t had to in the past,” Councilmember Carolyn Jackson said.
Sellers will have to obtain a license to sell THC, and a third violation within a 24-month period would result in a seven-day suspension of that license. After a fourth violation within that time span, the license would be revoked.
Aside from enforcing state law prohibiting THC sales to people under age 21, the local ordinance will establish several other rules, including the following:
• No vending machine sales
• No sales out of a “movable business” such as a truck or van
• Violations include not meeting labeling and testing requirements as outlined in state statute
• No sampling
• All products must be sealed while on the premises
• Compliance checks will be performed on each retailer at least once per year using would-be customers who are over 15 but younger than 21
