After hearing a proposal to treat THC sales similar to tobacco, the Edina City Council said alcohol is the more apt comparison.

The City Council met Sept. 7 to conduct the first reading of a new ordinance establishing a licensing and regulation system for the sale of THC-infused edibles and drinks, which gained legal clarity July 1, when a new state law went into effect. The first reading passed unanimously, setting it up for a final vote expected to come Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments