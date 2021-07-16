John Schultz’s continued passion for education started with his interest in the field of science.
Schultz, who started his career as a science teacher, saw firsthand how students learned new and unfamiliar ideas. He wanted to continue guiding kids to build upon that foundation of learning. This is part of what Schultz, who retired from the position of superintendent at the end of June, hopes will be his legacy at Edina Schools, he said.
“My big interest ... is really developing people, developing teachers, developing leaders in student learning and how we maintain the relationship necessary for kids to learn in classrooms,” he said.
Schultz’s replacement, Stacie Stanley, took over the superintendent position July 1.
Timeline in education career
Schultz grew up in Minneapolis, where he attended Patrick Henry High School. He later went to Augsburg College, where he graduated in 1983 with bachelor’s degrees in biology and religion, and soon after, attended the University of Minnesota for a degree in education.
After college, Schultz said he was uncertain about what he wanted to do for a career. He ended up taking an introductory course in education at the University of Minnesota, where he was placed into classrooms to work with kids. This prompted him to not only use his enthusiasm for science, but to encourage active student learning in the classroom, he said.
Schultz also ended up teaching for the Hennepin County Home School, a juvenile treatment center, after college. He said this experience helped him build relationships with kids while also honing his skills in instruction.
Soon after that experience, Schultz began working as a science teacher in the Hopkins School District for eighth- and ninth-graders, a role that lasted 13 years. In 1995, Schultz was named the science coordinator for the district. Schultz then held the role of associate principal at Eden Prairie High School and later, taught at the University of Minnesota. In 2003, Schultz was picked to be the director of teaching and learning in Hopkins.
Schultz served in this role until 2006, when he was chosen to be the Hopkins district’s next superintendent, a position he held for 11 years. During that time, Schultz helped the district develop a Chinese Immersion School and expand some of the district’s schools to accommodate more students, he said.
Then, in 2017, he became superintendent of Edina Public Schools.
Schultz is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota’s program for educational leadership development and a faculty member at The Superintendency Institute.
Working as Edina’s superintendent
The passage of two referendums under his leadership stand out to Schultz as positive experiences, he said. This includes the operating levy referendum, of 2017, and this year’s technology levy and bond issue referendum, which he said both saw high rates of support at around 70%.
When Schultz started as Edina’s superintendent in 2017, he had to “hit the ground running” that fall to get out and speak with the community on behalf of the operating referendum.
Karen Gabler, co-chair of the Edina Education Fund, said she has worked closely with Schultz in and out of her role on the fund. Schultz has dedicated his life to education, Gabler said.
“He cares about education, he cares about kids. ... He is a leader (and) I have found him to be very humble,” she said.
Schultz said he is also proud of the collaborative work between district administration and the School Board in pulling together the 2020-25 Strategic Plan, which was approved in the summer of last year. “It really was a thoughtful process,” he reflected.
Work to implement the plan includes the recently approved first phase of the district’s K-12 Comprehensive Literacy Plan, which Schultz said he’s proud to see.
But not every aspect of being a superintendent has been positive for Schultz. Some challenges that he had to tackle in his role included funding and COVID-19, he said.
Even though schools are constantly learning about new research in teaching and learning that may better improve student development, funds from the state aren’t always able to support that, Schultz noted. He said annual state funding increases have typically come in at a maximum of 2%, which may not be able to cover the cost of new programs that would better engage kids and community. But this is a common experience among districts and he’s grateful for the funding, Schultz noted.
And the COVID-19 pandemic, which started ramping up in March of last year, was another big obstacle to overcome as superintendent, Schultz said.
COVID-19 pandemic impact
When schools nationwide made the switch to virtual learning to curb the spread of COVID-19, Edina was among the many districts that had to adapt to a new way of educating students.
The district needed to quickly pivot its method of learning through the use of Zoom meetings. During this time, the administration and teachers learned a lot about the use of technology and how to educate in a new virtual environment, Schultz said.
The district also had to redefine its priorities – though student learning always stayed No. 1, health and safety precautions and ensuring food stability took on a more pressing need than it had in the past, Schultz said.
The administration, teachers and the Edina School Board all collaborated to help make decisions during the pandemic, Schultz said. But even this was hard, especially in balancing the concerns of parents to get students back to in-person learning as soon as possible with constraints from Minnesota Department of Health guidelines on school learning models.
During the pandemic, one Edina-based group called the Edina Parents 4 Progress amplified a message of wanting secondary students in class five days per week. This was in contrast to the hybrid model, with students in class for about two days per week, which was in place at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year for families that wanted in-person learning. This hybrid schedule later turned into four days of in-person learning per week near the end of the second semester.
An obstacle for Schultz was “the disappointment I had in the viral activity that didn’t allow us to bring kids back face-to-face as much as we would like to. So, that was a hard thing because my whole career I have taught with kids in front of me,” he said.
Looking back on the district’s response to the pandemic, Schultz said he wished that the Test the Nest program could have launched sooner. This program allowed students to voluntarily test for COVID-19 within specified groups to help efficiently track asymptomatic spread and pull students who are not experiencing symptoms, yet are contagious, out of school.
Schultz said more communication on the district’s rationale for decisions could have been improved during this time, too.
Gabler said Schultz helped lead the district through the pandemic. “There’s no playbook for that,” she said. “He was a steady presence in that.”
Looking ahead
Seeing students cross the graduation stage is one of the most rewarding parts of being Edina’s superintendent, Schultz said. “You think of all the lunches, think about all the teachers, all the paraprofessionals, all the custodians, all the support services, the administrative assistants, all of those are working together to have that child be successful in a school system,” he said. “That is just amazing.”
He noted that superintendents get to learn all parts of the district, which he found intriguing. “You get to orchestrate all these systems for the benefit of a child.”
Now that he’s retired from being superintendent, Schultz said he still has no plans to slow down. Throughout this past year, his brain always had something to be engaged in – so much so that he “won’t be able to just go fishing. … I’m going to have to find something else to do,” Schultz said.
He plans to continue teaching at the University of Minnesota. He also hopes to find other opportunities for leadership, and spend more time with his daughters, he said.
“Edina is an amazing community to be an educator because there’s always support there,” Schultz said. “There’s always ideas, there’s always different ways of doing things to ensure that all students learn.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.