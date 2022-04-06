Edina Public Schools students and staff took the chilly leap into a mobile plunge pool last week at South View Middle School as part of a fundraiser for special-education programming.
The Cool School Mobile Plunge fundraiser, hosted by the school’s Edina Unified group, saw over 100 participants who earned the opportunity through collected donations to jump into a freezing pool, supplied by Special Olympics Minnesota. By the weekend following the March 30 event, donations to support inclusion efforts through this group totaled over $27,000.
“It’s been really fun just to see the excitement in the school body and community,” said plunge team captain Jennie Schaefer, who is a special-education teacher leading the Edina Unified program. “Now, kids who aren’t part of Edina Unified are like, ‘Wait, how can I get involved? I want to do that.’”
Her colleague, Abby Olson, who is also a special-education teacher who runs the program, said she was surprised by the amount of money raised. “We are just feeling really excited and thankful and blown away by our community,” she said.
Edina Unified, which has the tagline of “building authentic relationships,” joins general education students with those with special needs to participate in several programs, including elective courses, adaptive athletic teams and clubs. The program in that name officially kicked off this past year, Schaefer said.
Reading part of the Edina Unified mission aloud, Schaefer said, “This meaningful inclusion is meant to grow into lifelong friendships and be fostered beyond the school doors and into the rest of the world.”
Those friendships were on display during the plunge event in the parking lot of South View Middle School, with students getting ready to jump into freezing water alongside their peers while student spectators cheered them on.
The plunge pool, called the “Plungester,” is the mobile version of Special Olympics Minnesota’s traditional Polar Plunge, where participants jump into a freezing lake. The first-ever event featuring the mobile pool was in Alexandria last year, said Katie Howlett, a spokesperson for Special Olympics Minnesota.
To participate in the plunge, students and staff register and collect donations through the Polar Plunge website. On the day of the event, the organization brings the mobile plunge pool directly to the school.
Annabelle Robinson, an eighth-grader who participates in Edina Unified said she was “excited and super nervous” about the anticipated plunge. Another Edina Unified participant, seventh-grader Henry Freeman, said he decided to do the plunge because it would be “a fun experience with all my unified friends.”
Participants with the South View Middle School Edina Unified plunge started collecting donations about a month ahead of the event. With the over $27,000 earned, half of the revenue will go to the school’s Edina Unified program and the other half to Special Olympics Minnesota, Howlett said.
“These events are so important because it’s really a time for the whole school to rally around inclusion and highlight the inclusive programs that are going on in the school,” Howlett said. “It’s really cool to see that energy focused on inclusion specifically.”
A fund supporting the Edina Unified program, managed by the district’s Special Education Advisory Council, has been set up through the Edina Education Fund. Its website notes that about 15% of students in Edina Public Schools are receiving special-education care.
Olson said while the program has a large presence at South View Middle School, she and Schaefer wish to grow it at every school in the district. Previously, the district had different names for unified-type programming, such as Peer Insights and Hornet Connections.
“We wanted an umbrella term,” Olson explained.
Through its special-education program when it was called Peer Insights, South View Middle School was the first middle school in Minnesota to become a “Unified Champion School” in 2015, Schaefer said.
“South View Middle School is really such an incredible partner to Special Olympics Minnesota,” Howlett said.
To become a Unified Champion School, a school must make a commitment to opportunities for inclusion and leadership, facilitating unified sports and fostering whole-school engagement, a district news release said.
And district-wide engagement was one aspect of last week’s event, too. In addition to students with Edina Unified from other district schools attending, Superintendent Stacie Stanley and several members of the School Board also took the jump.
Carrie Carroll, former chair and current secretary of the Special Education Advisory Council, said Edina Unified has allowed her son with special needs to thrive in the district.
“Unified is really close to my heart,” Carroll said. Her son participates in the Theater for All course as part of Edina Unified, which pairs mainstream students with special-needs students to perform together.
“I would have never thought my son would have wanted to be in a play and he was exhilarated by it,” she said.
In addition to providing the program with more funds, the event also increased awareness and excitement about Edina Unified, which is important, Olson said.
The program creates a culture of “inclusion, belonging and friendship, regardless of any disability or difference,” Schaefer said. “As the program has grown, the culture of our school has shifted. Inclusion is part of the day-to-day more.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.