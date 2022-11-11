After over two months of work, fifth- through 12th-graders in Edina Public Schools have submitted their experiment proposals for Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, a STEM program of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education that gives students the opportunity to design and propose microgravity experiments.

A team of volunteer scientists from around the Twin Cities is currently reviewing the proposals, which were submitted Nov. 2, and will announce the final three experiments selected on Nov. 11.

