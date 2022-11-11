After over two months of work, fifth- through 12th-graders in Edina Public Schools have submitted their experiment proposals for Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, a STEM program of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education that gives students the opportunity to design and propose microgravity experiments.
A team of volunteer scientists from around the Twin Cities is currently reviewing the proposals, which were submitted Nov. 2, and will announce the final three experiments selected on Nov. 11.
These experiments will then be sent to the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, where one of the proposals will be chosen to be performed during an actual space mission. Their choice will be announced on Dec. 15. The experiment will be tested on a “ferry flight” to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in spring or summer 2023, according to a press release from Edina Public Schools.
There were three experiment categories – biological, chemical and physical systems – according to the press release. Subcategories included aquatic life and animal studies, food products, and seed and plant studies.
Since September, more than 100 student teams of fifth- through 12th-graders have been designing their experiments with the help of local scientists and mentors, learning how to research, manage their time and write a real scientific proposal.
“Science is obviously the focus, but [also] project management,” said Allison Knoph, a fifth-grade teacher at Concord Elementary. “Research is a very real-world process of project management deadlines.”
Jax Irby, a fifth-grade participant at Concord Elementary, and his team’s proposal studied how antibiotics react to listeria, an infection caused by consuming food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, in microgravity.
“I was kind of scared because I thought I would have no idea what to do,” Jax said of the beginning of the design process. “We had to do a lot of research.”
“I really liked this experiment because you could choose what category you wanted and you could choose to research about what you want,” Irby said.
Quinn Trierweiler , another fifth-grade participant at Concord Elementary, and her team’s proposal studied whether milk would spoil faster or slower in microgravity.
“I thought it would be fun to work as a group because working alone would be really, really hard. … I just really thought that was cool because it’s NASA and usually most people don’t get to do stuff for NASA,” Trierweiler said.
Knoph said people shouldn’t be surprised that fifth-graders are participating in the same program as 12th-graders.
“It’s a fifth- through 12th-grade experience, and whenever you have something that reaches down into the intermediate level of elementary, there’s always questions, ‘Can fifth graders do this?’” Knoph said. “ ... In my 22 years of teaching, I can now confidently always say, ‘Give them a shot,’ because they’re going to surprise you.”
Students are also competing in a design competition for the mission patch the astronauts will wear on their expedition. Around 1,300 students in Edina Public Schools are designing patches in their art classes to be considered for the mission.
The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program was launched in 2010 by Dr. Jeff Goldstein, director of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education.
The core focus of the program is grades 5-12, but the program is also open to two-year community colleges, four-year colleges and universities, communities in the U.S. led by informal education or out-of-school organizations, and some international communities, including European Space Agency member nations, European Union member nations, Canada and Japan.
“(The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program) is designed to empower the student as a scientist, and within the real-world context of science. Student teams design a real experiment, propose a real flight opportunity, experience a formal review, and go through a NASA flight safety review,” Goldstein said in the press release.
