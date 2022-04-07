Undergoing the process of selecting a site for its second fire station, the city hosted a neighborhood meeting last week that saw resident tensions running high.
As part of the city’s goal to construct for a new Fire Station No. 2 to better serve the community, city officials have considered several sites to house the new station, settling on two primary locations: the parking lot of Rosland Park or the site of a vacant office building along West 76th Street, a couple of blocks east of Centennial Lakes Park.
To present this step in developing a new fire station, the city on March 31 held a neighborhood meeting that drew 100 community members. After Fire Chief Andrew Slama finished his presentation, he opened the floor for a question-and-answer session, which quickly turned into a platform for residents to air grievances with Rosland Park as a potential site location.
“What I find frustrating is they take everything that we had in Edina that brought people here and are taking it away,” Sheila Rzepecki, a homeowner near Rosland Park, told the Sun Current at the meeting. “What makes me sad, I think the city’s already made their mind up.”
But the city says the decision on a site is not yet set in stone. “There’s been no staff recommendation for the actual fire station site yet,” Slama told the Sun Current the next day. “This is all part of the process for collecting feedback and concerns.”
After the presentation and question-and-answer session finished, city staff were stationed at several points around the Public Works meeting room for direct conversations with residents. Neighbors could also fill out a public comment card at the meeting.
A staff recommendation to the Edina City Council is expected on May 4 following an evaluation of resident concerns, response times at the two sites and general community impacts, Slama said.
Addressing an increasing number of calls
For several years, the city has looked to address a need for a new fire station in Edina. In 2019, a city-requested study by Five Bugles Design, an architectural and engineering firm focused on public safety, recommended that the city build a new second fire station.
The study found “vulnerabilities for longer response times in the future if calls for service continue to increase,” City Manager Scott Neal told the Sun Current in an email late last year.
On the city’s engagement website, Better Together Edina, a project description also notes that an increasing number of emergency medical calls have occurred in Edina, with the greatest “growth and concentration” of such calls around the southeast quadrant of the city, which encompasses the Southdale area.
Between 2021 and the end of last month, the Fire Department got over 3,000 calls in the southeast quadrant versus 700-plus in the southwest, 1,200 in the northwest and 700 in the northeast, notes Slama’s presentation from the neighborhood meeting.
The Five Bugles study also said the city should keep the existing Fire Station No. 1 next to Countryside Park and plan for continued growth in the northeast portion of the city with a third fire station.
The current Fire Station No. 2, located on York Avenue next to Southdale YMCA, is staffed with two firefighter-paramedics, a fire engine, an ambulance and a support vehicle. It is “not large enough to provide the level of services needed in the southeast quadrant in the future,” a city description said. “The land is also too small to build the size of station needed to best serve the community.”
The Five Bugles study did find that the Edina Fire Department was meeting its own goals by responding to calls within an average of eight minutes. But the Comprehensive Plan, updated in 2018, identified a goal of a six-minute response time in 90% of cases, which the study said would be hard to attain beyond the city’s urban core.
The average response time in Edina has increased by 23% from 2013 to 2020, according to a response to a city data request made by the Sun Current late last year. But the total number of incidents increased by that same percentage over that period of time. In 2020, the average response time was about six and a half minutes, the data show.
In November, the Edina City Council approved a $10 million bonding bill request to fund the acquisition, design and construction of a potential new building for the second fire station, the Sun Current reported late last year. In addition to housing a new station, the building is also intended to encompass the department’s Community Health Division, the report said.
The outcome of the bonding bill request will impact the location, size and quality of finish of the project, referred to as the Community Health and Safety Center in legislative documents, Neal told the Sun Current. It will also affect the fiscal impact on Edina taxpayers, he said.
“Getting the bonding bill funds helps all of these factors go in the right direction,” Neal said in an email.
Space for a new fire station may require 2-4 acres of land, the Five Bugles study said, presenting a challenge to the already built-out city, a 2019 Sun Current report said.
“We’re going to have to be opportunistic from a real estate standpoint to find that,” Neal said at the time.
Site selection feedback
Selecting a site is the first phase of the fire station project, the city has said. One site is located at Rosland Park on the north end of the east parking lot, which can be seen when driving along Valley View Road.
The other site, located at 4401 76th St. W., is within the Pentagon Park neighborhood.
City staff had presented these two sites, plus a third along France Avenue, to the Edina City Council in a closed session in February. The third site was eliminated due to operational challenges, the city said.
To come up with the two final sites that were presented to residents, the city started with 27 potential sites, which were then discussed and narrowed among staff and other experts in zoning, planning, economic development and public safety, Slama said.
He pointed to his presentation’s comparison of the project versus a private development proposal. The city is engaging with the public on site selection, which typically does not occur with private developments, the presentation notes. “It’s a process,” Slama said.
Residents at the meeting asked a variety of questions regarding reasons for using one site over another, measurement of response times and calls, and parking needs.
If Rosland Park is chosen as the site of the new station, a parking ramp would need to be constructed next to the new building to sustain the number of parking spaces currently, which is 232 stalls, in addition to adding spaces for the new station, Slama said at the meeting.
Based on response time, Rosland Park was evaluated to be the best site, as it would allow the city to meet a goal of a six-minute response time or less 87.5% of the time, a city description said. The Pentagon Park neighborhood location would be expected to see this response time 86.5% of the time.
“We’re talking about our neighbors, it’s a little bit harder to say we shouldn’t care about that 1%, so the recommendations that we talk about is making sure that we’re performing to the entire city as we look at response time,” Slama said at the meeting.
Despite better response time estimates for the Rosland Park site, many residents at the neighborhood meeting expressed anger over the location being a candidate, pointing to the Pentagon Park location as a more viable option.
One resident took aim at Slama’s presentation, noting that it said a factor in the fire station site selection was the creation of a “community landmark.” “Rosland Park is a community landmark,” the resident said to audience applause.
Residents at the meeting and in conversations with the Sun Current said they had concerns about a fire station at Rosland Park blocking the view of the greenery from the main road. They also expressed concern over the level of safety associated with a parking ramp and the potential for increased traffic, among other issues.
There was “a lot of anger and it came out last night,” Nora Davis, a Lake Cornelia resident, told the Sun Current the day after the meeting. “The thought of losing our park is painful.”
Davis pointed to concerns with flooding, how quickly a site is being selected and a loss of wildlife.
Edina resident Marsha McDonald told the Sun Current that as a mental health therapist, she’s seen firsthand how clients have enjoyed walking through that park and enjoying nature. “We’re disturbing our jewel, the gem of our park system in Edina, by disturbing Rosland Park.”
Overall, Slama said the meeting was a “good opportunity to talk about our two potential sites and engage with the neighborhood.”
Resident feedback is being collected through April 15 on bettertogetheredina.org/fire-station-2.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
