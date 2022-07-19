Edina Public Schools is investigating after learning there were anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ writings on tennis courts outside the district's Kuhlman Stadium, according to a statement provided to the Edina Sun Current.
“We are saddened and deeply disappointed to learn that this has taken place within our community and on our property,” the statement said. “Edina Public Schools does not tolerate behaviors and actions that target members of protected class groups. The messages expressed do not reflect our school district nor the values we uphold.”
The writings were removed after the district was first told about them by KSTP 5 Eyewitness News on Sunday morning, according to district spokesperson Daphne Edwards. A police report has since been filed, she said.
The statement adds that the district will continue to review and update policies as needed as part of its efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion. It also pointed to the One Town, One Family series of community discussions with various Edina community organizations and the YMCA UnitedHealth Group Equity Innovation Center of Excellence as part of the district’s work on “developing an action plan to ensure each of our students and staff experience an inclusive, safe and welcoming community.”
“This incident demonstrates the need for this work and other efforts,” the statement said.
The writings are not the only recent racist incident to occur in Edina. A video involving Edina High School students surfaced earlier this year, where they mocked Asian accents and one student gave a Nazi salute. The incident prompted a student walkout, discussions with Asian and Jewish community leaders, and a call by the newly formed Edina Asian American Alliance for a resolution to the Edina School Board to condemn racism.
