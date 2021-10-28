Resident-student enrollment in Edina Public Schools has decreased for the fourth consecutive year with students increasingly attending non-public schools, according to a new district report.
But since last year, the district has seen a rise in its general enrollment by 155 students as well as an increase in students who are open-enrolled. The newly released report, presented to the Edina School Board by district administration at a meeting Oct. 19, shows a pattern in movement of resident- and non-resident-students in-and-out of the district over recent years. One likely reason for these enrollment trends is the COVID-19 pandemic, Edina Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal told the board.
To accompany the enrollment report, another was presented on this year’s class sizes, which largely showed that the average class sizes for all grades met the district’s guideline range.
The enrollment numbers help the district make decisions for the future, Smasal noted. “We use it to project our budget ... and align our staffing.”
He added that it also provides insight on what elements of the district and its programming will be “desirable, or needed, attractive to our resident families ... (and) to make us competitive in the non-resident market as well.”
The decline in resident enrollment and increase in open enrollment has been a steady talking point in the Edina community – becoming a major issue discussed by candidates ahead of the Edina School Board election next week.
As of Oct. 1, the data show that resident-student enrollment has continued to decline since the 2017-18 school year, for a total 727 students over those years. During that same time, the resident pool also declined by a total of 357 students.
Middle and high school resident-student enrollments decreased this year while elementary school enrollment increased.
Since the 2012-13 school year, the market share, or capture rate, representing the percent of resident-students attending the district out of the total resident pool, has decreased from 84.3% to 77.5%. However, this year’s percentage is .2 points higher than last year, the report shows.
This year, open enrollment increased by 249 students, which reflects a steady increase in open enrollment since 2017-18. About 42% of open-enrolled students come from Minneapolis.
Students from Hopkins and Richfield are also among the highest percentages of non-resident students attending Edina Schools through open enrollment.
Of resident-students attending other public schools, Seven Hills Preparatory Academy, Minnetonka Public Schools and Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School were the top destinations. Of those attending non-public schools, Our Lady of Grace, The Blake School, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Breck School had the most – each with more than 100 students.
The top two explicit reasons that families indicated they left were unique family circumstances and COVID-related reasons like insufficient in-person learning time. But families also chose the options “none of these” and “other” at high rates. Smasal told the board it would be beneficial to update the questions asked in the exit survey.
Migration of families around the fifth and eighth grade is something the district sees often, Smasal noted. Digging deeper on the decisions of families around this time would be important, he said.
In a change from years past, families now receive a near-immediate link to the exit survey when they withdraw, which is helpful in garnering more responses, said Greg Guswiler, the district’s data programmer and analyst.
In these enrollment discussions, Boardmember Janie Shaw said it’s important to also appreciate the students who are open-enrolled. “I don’t want any of our open-enrolled families or students to ever think that we do not see them as members of our community,” she said at the meeting.
Going forward, Boardmember Ellen Jones said she would like to see a strategy by the administration on how to address declining enrollment in middle and high school while it is increasing in elementary.
An offensive move for the district looking ahead is its new programming, like the proposed magnet programming, and targeted marketing, Boardmember Matthew Fox said. “I’m less interested in what happened before than what we’re doing going forward,” he said.
He also said accessing the uniformity in experiences across the district’s different sites, like its elementary schools, would be beneficial to track.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
