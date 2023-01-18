The Edina School Board on Jan. 9 approved a collective bargaining agreement for 2022-24 between the School District and the Service Employees International Union 284 for transportation employees, bus drivers, bus mechanics, route programmers and interschool mail drivers.
The agreement is effective July 1, 2022, to June 20, 2024, and comes after the district’s transportation and custodial employees petitioned the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services to divide their bargaining unit into two units in August.
“Now, once both contracts are ratified and approved, we’ll have two separate bargaining units so this will be our first transportation employees-only contract,” said Sonja Saylor, the district’s director of human resources.
In both years of the agreement, there will be a market adjustment to wages for non-driver transportation employees, such as bus mechanics, route programmers and interschool mail drivers.
In the first year of the agreement, wages for most positions will increase by 2.5%. Substitute drivers that cover when a driver is absent will receive a 40-cent increase per hour and drivers who transport students with special needs will receive a 45-cent increase per hour.
There is also an opportunity for wage increases for the district’s “best mechanics” for completing an automotive service excellence certification, according to Saylor.
“We’re also going to continue the current $250 incentive for recruiting new transportation employees through this new contract term,” Saylor said.
The number of vacation days employees receive depends on how many years they have been a part of the bargaining unit.
Those who have worked for one to five years receive 10 vacation days, those who have worked six to 12 years receive 15 vacation days, 13-19 years gets 20 days and 20 years or more gets 25 days.
There will also be 12 paid holidays per year determined by the district and approved by the union steward, including one additional paid holiday that will recognize Juneteenth.
The cost of the agreement totals $7,265,900, which represents an increase of $250,929, or 6.2%, from the original agreement for July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.
“Our negotiation teams work collaboratively and this resulted in a proposed settlement that both values the important work that our district’s transportation employees do and that they perform each and every day for the students in our school district,” Saylor said.
