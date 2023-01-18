The Edina School Board on Jan. 9 approved a collective bargaining agreement for 2022-24 between the School District and the Service Employees International Union 284 for transportation employees, bus drivers, bus mechanics, route programmers and interschool mail drivers.

The agreement is effective July 1, 2022, to June 20, 2024, and comes after the district’s transportation and custodial employees petitioned the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services to divide their bargaining unit into two units in August.

