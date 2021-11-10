The Edina School Board has voted suspend a requirement that would have required district staff to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing by Nov. 15.
The suspension was adopted by the board at its regular meeting Nov. 8. The original vaccination-or-testing policy was adopted in September.
The reason for the hold was to gather more information regarding the implications of the mandate – including legal and financial impacts to the district, Board Chair Erica Allenburg and Superintendent Stacie Stanley noted at the meeting.
The suspension comes after U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced a new “emergency temporary standard” Nov. 4 that requires employers with 100 or more employees to establish a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, or a vaccine requirement accompanied by a regular testing schedule and masking requirement for those unwilling to get the shot.
But on Nov. 6, a federal court in Louisiana temporarily blocked the mandate. The Justice Department has since filed an appeal.
If the nationwide mandate survives its legal challenges, it would go into effect Jan. 4. In Minnesota, which has an OSHA State Plan, the mandate covers public-sector workers, including district staff and educators.
Mary Woitte, spokesperson for the district, told the Sun Current that these implications for the district are still uncertain, prompting the suspension. It’s “all still evolving,” she said. “We’d rather wait and see.”
“There is … conflicting information coming from the state, the federal government,” Allenburg said. “We’ll have to make sure we have the correct information.”
She added, “We have to make sure that we are meeting all applicable laws.”
The suspension does not mean the requirement would not go into effect at some point, Allenburg noted.
