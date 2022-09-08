Edina Schools 2022 survey, quality of schools

A survey by the Morris Leatherman Company showed how residents of the Edina public school district felt about the quality of education in the district when they responded in May and June of this year. Four hundred randomly selected residents, both parents of district students and non-parents, answered survey questions via phone interviews that lasted an average of 15 minutes. (Graph from Edina School Board agenda packet)

In a survey that doubled as a referendum on Edina Public Schools’ performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district fared well above average, market researcher Peter Leatherman told the Edina School Board last month.

“This, to me, feels like an assessment of the pandemic and how the district has handled the pandemic,” Leatherman, of the Morris Leatherman Company, said as he presented the results of a survey that sought the opinions of 400 randomly selected district residents via phone interviews conducted in May and June of this year.

