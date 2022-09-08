A survey by the Morris Leatherman Company showed how residents of the Edina public school district felt about the quality of education in the district when they responded in May and June of this year. Four hundred randomly selected residents, both parents of district students and non-parents, answered survey questions via phone interviews that lasted an average of 15 minutes. (Graph from Edina School Board agenda packet)
In a survey that doubled as a referendum on Edina Public Schools’ performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district fared well above average, market researcher Peter Leatherman told the Edina School Board last month.
“This, to me, feels like an assessment of the pandemic and how the district has handled the pandemic,” Leatherman, of the Morris Leatherman Company, said as he presented the results of a survey that sought the opinions of 400 randomly selected district residents via phone interviews conducted in May and June of this year.
“Everything about the pandemic has caused more people to have serious issues about more things,” he said. Nevertheless, he added, “You have a very large booster core in Edina still.”
The survey gave district decision makers the chance to hear from a broader range of residents than they do on a day-to-day basis. “My guess is you’re going to hear a lot of things in this presentation that are counter to what you’ve heard over the last two years,” Leatherman said as he opened the presentation.
Twenty-seven percent of respondents said the district was “excellent” in its handling of the pandemic, while 54% evaluated the district’s performance as “good.” Six percent said the district did “only fair,” while 4% said the district did a “poor” job and 9% were “unsure.”
The eight-to-one ratio of “excellent” or “good” ratings versus the other options compared favorably to the three-to-one ratio that is the norm for districts in the state, Leatherman said.
Thirty-four percent of the survey takers called the quality of the district “excellent,” while 57% said the quality was “good.”
The portion of district residents deeming the schools “excellent” dropped from 55% in 2017, and saw a more precipitous decline from 2020 to 2021 in conjunction with the pandemic – when it declined from 50% to 32%. The more dramatic drop was “standard across all of the state of Minnesota,” which overall went from a 20% “excellent” rate to 11%, Leatherman said.
Respondents were also asked open-ended questions, including one asking them to identify the “most serious” issue in the district. The most common response was “unsure,” which came in at 20%. A “lack of funding” was the only other response that registered a double-digit percentage, at 17%.
Other notable responses included “liberal curriculum,” which was identified as the “most serious” issue by 6% of respondents. Five percent were most concerned about “students falling behind.”
“That’s learning loss concern coming out of the pandemic,” Leatherman explained.
Related to learning loss concerns were the responses to a question asking residents to name the “most important indicator of high quality education.” “Standardized test scores” was the response of 23% of respondents, showing a resurgence in popularity of the evaluations, which fell out of favor in the first decade of the century during the No Child Left Behind era.
That emphasis on standardized tests “exhausted a lot of people on testing,” Leatherman said. But as people hear about learning loss but don’t know how to quantify it, they are again turning to standardized test scores, he added.
Another open-ended question asked participants to name their biggest “concerns about curriculum.” Seventy-nine percent identified nothing, while the most popular specific response was “CRT,” or “critical race theory.”
“The takeaway is eight out of 10 people amongst the community and parents do not have any concerns about the curriculum,” Leatherman said.
A minority of district residents tend to provide the overwhelming majority of feedback, he observed, saying 10-15% of people are “very upset about everything, but you hear from them about 95% of the time.”
The survey also painted a picture of the district’s demographics. The most common length of time for respondents to have lived in the district was 10 years or less, at 40%. The most common age range of respondents was 18-34, at 24% overall, but 43% of parents of district students were between the ages of 35 and 44.
Fifty-five percent of respondents overall were college graduates, while 63% of district parents had graduated college.
Seventy-eight percent of respondents were white, 7% were African American, 8% were Asian-Pacific Islander, 3% were Hispanic-Latino and 3% were of another race or multi-racial.
View the survey results in their entirety, embedded within the agenda for the Aug. 23 School Board meeting, at bit.ly/3RwKPg8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.