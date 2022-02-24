Edina Public Schools is moving forward with an updated COVID-19 mitigation strategy this week: a shift from masks required to masks “strongly recommended.”
The policy change, brought forward to the Edina School Board by Superintendent Stacie Stanley, was approved unanimously by boardmembers at their Feb. 14 meeting. The new policy took effect Feb. 23, the first day students returned to school following a four-day weekend.
“We believe at this point, we are in the position where we could move to masking strongly recommended,” Stanley told the board. “We would continue to monitor this.”
Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, the district has required masking in school for all grades. When the district experienced a surge in positive COVID-19 cases following winter break, it implemented a plan to deal with the prevalence of the omicron variant in the community and prepare in case the district needed to move to virtual learning.
But as other schools in the metro moved to distance learning during that time, Edina Public Schools remained open. Since then, COVID case rates among students and staff have dropped significantly, board documents noted.
As part of the shift to the new policy, the district also implemented a student-absence metric to determine whether to reinstitute the masking mandate. If student absences are double the weekly average of the past two pre-COVID school years, then a universal masking mandate will be re-applied, pending school and district approval, according to the district’s website.
Stanley’s mid-year COVID-19 update to the board, which included the updated masking recommendation, also noted the percentage of students who have reached either vaccinated or natural protection against the virus. A student is considered naturally protected within 90 days since testing positive, board documents said.
According to the two data tables provided in board documents, the share of students in kindergarten through grade 5 who are either fully vaccinated or have contracted COVID since Jan. 4 was 77.29%. For students in grades 6 through 8, that share was 86.78%, and for grades 9 through 12, 88.15%.
The update also mentioned the district’s vaccine-or-test policy that went into effect mid-January. The policy requires district employees to either be fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus or provide proof of a negative test on a weekly basis. Since the beginning of last week, 88.27% of staff members have submitted proof of their vaccination status, according to board documents.
Other COVID mitigation strategies will remain in place despite the change in masking policy. These measures include isolation protocols, use of HEPA filters, physical distancing and masks on district transportation.
The district will also begin a test-to-stay model, which would allow students who are identified as a close contact and who do not have vaccinated or natural protection against COVID to be able to stay in school if they test negative daily before coming to class for a period of time.
Board, community comments on the proposed change
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several community members – including former boardmembers, parents and students – voiced their thoughts on the proposal, some in support and others in opposition.
Former boardmembers Owen Michaelson and Sarah Patzloff spoke, each expressing their desire to see Stanley’s recommended masking policy be approved by the board.
“We’re encouraged to follow the science and the science isn’t real strong on masking,” Michaelson said, citing a Jan. 26 column by three health experts in the Atlantic that laid out an argument against masking.
The experts examined studies either conducted or cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masking children in school. They said these studies did not bring about sufficient evidence that masking children in school reduces transmission of the virus.
But the CDC continues to recommend universal masking in schools and in indoor spaces in areas of substantial or high transmission.
A study released by the CDC earlier this month found that consistent use of a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings is associated with the lower likelihood of a positive COVID-19 test result. High-filtration respirators, such as N95 or KN95 masks, had the most protection against the virus versus no mask use, the study summary said.
After years of the pandemic, Patzloff told the board, “It’s time. … We need to allow our children to get back to some kind of normalcy.”
Several parents also spoke at the meeting, calling for the less restrictive mask-optional policy to be implemented, citing the social-emotional wellness of kids, while students at the meeting noted feeling less safe in school if the masking requirement was lifted.
Despite hearing mixed feedback from those who provided public input, the Edina School Board moved ahead with approval of Stanley’s recommendation to peel back masking.
Though a less restrictive masking policy would be used, Stanley said the other mitigation measures would remain. She said changing too many variables at once makes it hard to track what the impact of one change could be. Changing other measures, too, “in my opinion, would be incredibly irresponsible,” she said.
When asked by Board Chair Erica Allenburg why the district chose to delay the implementation of the new masking policy until the next week, Stanley responded that a transitional period is needed for schools to adjust to the new “culture and climate.”
“We’re been in masks for all school year long,” she said. “There’s some learning that needs to happen. There’s some learning in how to take care of one another, there’s some learning to understand that everybody has their choices.”
Stanley added that it is important to allow space for immunocompromised students who are shifting to virtual learning as a result of this decision.
If parents choose to have their kids be masked at school, educators and administrators will help remind the students to do so but will not have to enforce it, Stanley told the board.
Boardmember Janie Shaw kicked off board comments by stating that she does not make decisions like this one lightly. She added that masking has served a purpose in the district – namely, keeping kids in school.
“There is science that says masks work. … This is not saying that masks are going away and that we do not believe masks work, because that’s not the case,” she said.
One voice isn’t more valued than the other, Boardmember Michael Birdman said, referencing the divide among parent and student responses to the proposed policy change. But his decision to move away from the masking requirement is an approach of “doing the best we can with the circumstances that we have with the right intention of doing that for everyone in the best way possible,” he said.
Boardmembers Leny Wallen-Friedman and Dan Arom noted the importance of the district’s ability to immediately respond to changes in the pandemic, such as a new variant or reduction in staffing resources.
Boardmember Julie Greene called out those online who have said certain boardmembers want to see the pandemic continue, and highlighted the several measures the district took, such as vaccination clinics.
“None of us wanted COVID, none of us voted for COVID, I’m not rooting for it to win despite what’s been said on social media,” Greene said. “We’re at this point where we can look at our mitigation strategies and roll one back because of the comprehensive approach that we took.”
Boardmembers Karen Gabler and Allenburg both said this decision was a heavy one. Gabler asked people to respect one another moving forward.
“No decision that I’ve made over the past few years has come easy or with a satisfying answer,” Allenburg said. She said masking will continue to be part of a “layered toolkit” in the district but does have an impact on the social-emotional wellness and educational needs of students, in part leading to her support of Stanley’s recommendation.
Allenburg requested that, as a follow-up to the new policy, the district return to the board next month with an update on the number of quarantines, the ability to maintain in-person learning and any disruptions due to quarantines.
