A first for Minnesota, a microgravity experiment designed by Edina Public Schools students will be launched into Earth’s orbit next year.
As part of a global initiative, called the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, Edina student teams in grades 5-12 will compete to have their experiment chosen to represent the community and be performed by astronauts at the International Space Station in 2023. Led by the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education, the program aims to engage students across the world in an authentic, research-based space experience that inspires the globe’s next scientists and engineers.
“It aligns to our vision of what we’re trying to build in terms of programming, some marquee STEAM programming in the state of Minnesota,” Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal told the Sun Current. STEAM refers to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
Smasal added, “It’s a great opportunity to involve kids in an authentic learning project, which are the most powerful types of learning experiences.”
The Edina school district will be the first Minnesota community to take part in the international program, which has so far launched 18 flights to the International Space Station, Jeff Goldstein, creator of the program and director of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education, told the Sun Current. Edina is also the only Minnesota community participating in this year’s program, he said.
“We are very excited to have Edina aboard,” Goldstein said.
A “pre-college community,” like the Edina school district, typically engages around 300 students, according to the program’s website. An undergraduate community is also able to participate.
Each community participating in the program will be given a flight-certified research mini-laboratory that can support one student-designed microgravity experiment, exploring the effects of zero gravity on a system of physics, chemistry or biology. The program will also secure launch services for communities to fly their experiment to the International Space Station to be conducted by astronauts. After 4-6 weeks on the station, the experiment will return to Earth for harvesting and analysis, the program’s website said.
Examples of previous types of experiments include crystal growth, cell biology and seed germination.
The Edina school district is only allowed to launch one student team’s experiment into space. As a result, student teams involved in the program within the community will be required to compete by submitting research proposals and going through a review process. The competition will start this September and end with a local review panel that chooses three finalists to present their experiment to a national review board.
The final selection of a student team and their experiment from Edina is expected by mid-December. Once chosen, the experiment will undergo a NASA flight safety review and as early as next summer, be launched as part of the program’s Mission 17 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the SpaceX Dragon.
The competition mirrors that of what happens at NASA or the National Institutes of Health when deciding which professional research teams get use of its limited research assets, Goldstein said. Research teams must submit proposals, meaning scientists and engineers must compete and be “superb” technical writers to win the assets, he said.
“We wanted a program that would be absolutely inspirational. We wanted it to be real, we didn’t want it to be a simulation,” he said. “So what we’re doing is we’re giving Edina Public Schools their own space program.”
A real-world challenge has “inherent educational rewards,” Smasal said.
“Seeing that this is a national opportunity, that it aligns well with what we’re trying to build as a school system, engaging authentic experiences for our kids that foster the STEAM disciplines and really grow skills that are helping them to be college and career ready, it seemed like a no-brainer,” he added.
After determining a desire to be a part of the program, district administrators sought feedback from fifth-grade, middle and high school teachers to gauge their interest level, Smasal said. Several were interested and “pretty excited” about the opportunity, he said.
The district was required to submit an implementation plan, including a timeline for teacher training, a process for the local experiment judging and an explanation for how the district would fund its participation in the program, Smasal said. The Edina Education Fund agreed to provide the district with $27,000 to pay for the Edina experiment’s ticket to launch into space, he said.
Some teachers will run the competition from within their classrooms, but the program is open to all students in grades 5-12, meaning even students outside of such classrooms will be able to participate, Smasal added. He noted that the district hopes to connect each student team with a mentor who has expertise in the field they are hoping to focus their experiment on.
Younger students will also have the ability to design a “mission patch” to represent Edina as part of the experiment in space, Smasal added. “We’ll have a competition around the mission patch to be able to represent artistically what that mission is all about.”
A district news release also mentions that there will be other ways for volunteers and mentors to help students in their experiment design and to be part of the panel of local judges.
The program includes a variety of scientific disciplines intended to inspire young scientists not just to pursue a space program, but other fields, like virology or climate science, Goldstein said. And the program allows students to experience science in a way that is not content driven, but shows how it works in a real-world setting, he said.
“Scientists don’t sit around memorizing books of knowledge, they dare to ask the gift of a question,” Goldstein explains. “The act of asking the question defines a problem to be solved. And then, they go and get the content necessary to solve the problem.”
Goldstein continues, “When a school district is fore-looking enough to bring in an authentic experience from the frontier, all of a sudden students get to see how science actually works.”
