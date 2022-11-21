Edina students are one step closer to seeing one of their science experiments launch into space on a SpaceX rocket.
The School District on Dec. 16 announced the top three experiments to be sent to the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, where the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education will choose which one will be tested on a real space mission in summer 2023.
The three selected student groups included one middle school group and two high school groups. One hundred and eighty proposals were submitted from over 700 fifth through 12th grade students, according to a press release from the school district.
The middle school group includes eighth-graders Katie LeSourd, Melissa Castellanos and Najma Mukhtarz from South View Middle School. Their experiment proposal was about microgravity’s effect on the growth of cultured meat and stem cells.
“We looked at our available resources to see what we could use and then we also looked at what could be most beneficial to astronauts in the future,” LeSourd said about choosing the group’s proposal. “Then we combine[d] both our resources and our ideas, and then we came up with something that would be accessible to us so that we could test an experiment.”
The group was able to test their experiment in a laboratory at the University of Minnesota courtesy of LeSourd’s mom, Shauna Yuan, a stem cell scientist at the university.
Marina Lundell, a teacher-facilitator for the program at South View, said she offered students guidance throughout the research process and has enjoyed watching their hard work pay off.
“It’s the best thing,” Lundell said.
LeSourd said she was surprised to be chosen for the top three experiments. “I thought we had a good chance, but I didn’t expect to actually win. It felt really crazy.”
Her teammate, Castellanos, was also not expecting it.
“I was also really surprised,” Castellanos said. “We worked really hard on the project.”
One of the high school groups included 11th-graders Derrick Siu, Jimmy Vu and Stephen Kanti Mahanty. Their experiment proposal was about the effect of microgravity on cell-free gene expression systems and uses for heavy-metal detection.
Cell-free gene expression has many uses, including producing proteins to make different types of drugs and testing water and other substances for contaminants. The group’s cell-free gene expression system allows people to study proteins without having to culture cells from living organisms, hence the term “cell-free.”
The group said their gene expression system is more accessible and affordable than traditional gene expression systems, making it convenient for space.
“This works in about six to 12 hours while traditional forms of detecting contaminants and water take days, weeks sometimes,” Siu said. “Compared to regular gene expression systems, which cost upwards of $20,000 and take months to complete, this thing only costs less than $500.”
The other top-three high school group consists of 12th-graders Josh Cram and Colin Shaw and 10th-grader Grayson Irons. Their experiment proposal was about bean root growth in zero gravity.
Cram, Shaw and Irons said their proposal choice was inspired by what they learned in their biology class last year about plant growth, which prompted them to focus their proposal on how plants would grow without gravity.
The research process involved talking with their adviser, a professor of botany from University of Wisconsin-Madison, who would help them figure out how to design the capsule for the roots to allow them to grow as far as they could with as little variance as possible.
The group prototyped a capsule and after deciding which material to use, they 3D-printed the container, allowing them to study how the design could affect root growth.
“Immediately I felt great,” Shaw said about finding out his group had been chosen.
Jodi Ramirez and Shannon Seaver have been teaching an aerospace engineering course together this year at Edina High School and both assisted students with their research proposals.
“It’s more like cheerleading than it is teaching,” Ramirez said about helping with the program.
Kathy Rendleman, executive director of the Edina Education Fund, said she was surprised by the number of teams that participated.
“We had 180 teams come forward this year when I think we expected right around 100,” Rendleman said.
According to Rendleman, the Edina Education Fund is in the process of gathering funds to be able to participate in the program again next year.
“This is something we want to do every year, so we’re in it for the long haul at the Education Fund,” she said.
The Edina Education Fund is covering $27,000 of the costs associated with the program and the school district is paying for any other fees, such as fees for teaching or training.
This year’s winning experiment will be chosen Dec. 16.
Students have also been participating in another corresponding competition for the design of the mission patch the astronauts will wear when they test the experiment.
One winner will be chosen from the elementary level and one winner will be chosen from the middle and high school level. Students have been working on designs in their art classes and will submit them March 3, 2023.
“It’s a dream being able to do a project like this,” Lundell said. “It was really exciting.”
