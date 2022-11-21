Space experiments, Edina

Derrick Siu shows off an illustration of his group’s project on the white board. The group is among the school distict finalists in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)

Edina students are one step closer to seeing one of their science experiments launch into space on a SpaceX rocket.

The School District on Dec. 16 announced the top three experiments to be sent to the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, where the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education will choose which one will be tested on a real space mission in summer 2023.

Melissa Castellanos (left) and Katie LeSourd (right) work at their laptops. The South View Middle School students are hoping the experiment they designed will be conducted during a space mission as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
JImmy Vu (right) points at Stephen Kanti Mahanty’s (left) laptop. The Edina High School students are on a team that is among three finalists hoping to have their experiments tested in space. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
