All are welcome to the Edina Public Schools Legislative Action Committee Day at the Minnesota State Capitol, set for 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 17, to hear a legislative update from the Association of Metropolitan School Districts and meet with state legislators to discuss important education issues for the state and the Edina School District.
Members of the Edina Public Schools Legislative Action Committee will present the 2020 Edina Legislative Platform that addresses key issues affecting Edina Public Schools.
Visit tinyurl.com/yx5gt4v8 to see the schedule of legislator appointments, parking information and more.
