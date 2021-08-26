The Edina School Board has approved a plan for the return to classes this fall, including a universal mask mandate for all students and staff in addition to other pandemic-related protocols.
The board held a special meeting Aug. 17 featuring an updated plan from what was presented at a board meeting the week prior. The plan, which was approved 5-1, includes five-day-a-week, in-person learning for all students, a universal masking mandate as well as several other procedures to ensure safety and support learning.
Owen Michaelson was the only boardmember to vote “nay.” Boardmember Julie Greene was absent.
The now-approved plan represents only the first phase, which runs through Sept. 30. Updates will be provided to the School Board during its meetings Sept. 13 and Oct. 11, according to Superintendent Stacie Stanley’s letter to the board.
Students in kindergarten through grade 12 will have in-person learning for five days per week. Anyone age 2 and above will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, through at least the first month of school. Students will not be required to wear masks outdoors, but must do so on district transportation.
Clear face shields will be made available for staff who teach courses that would require students to see their face. This could include classes for multilingual learners, on phonics, or speech development and be used for students who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
“The safety of our students is of the utmost importance. And experts indicate that the use of a mask will lessen viral transmission,” Stanley said at the meeting.
Masking will help keep kids in school, Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal said at the meeting. “It’s about probabilities. So it gives us the highest probability scenario that our students are going to be there for face-to-face instruction, which is what we want.”
In-person learning
As in-person learning returns in full this year, the district has implemented several initiatives to check in on the development of students and maintain their level of learning.
To aid the work of teachers, the district launched a Professional Learning Community Playbook last week. This will allow teachers to plan classroom-building activities and plans in assessment, instruction and intervention.
The district will also have substitute teachers on reserve who will work solely at a specific district site.
All students in kindergarten through grade 6 will be testing through Fastbridge to screen their level of learning development. A MAP test will also be administered by the end of the September. The MAP data will be used to set growth goals for each grade level. The assessment results will also be presented to the School Board.
“I’m thrilled that we’re going to be doing Fastbridge testing right out of the block for our students,” Michaelson said.
Students returning to school will also see the implementation of the PreK-5 Comprehensive Literacy Plan, which has prompted 30 elementary teachers and staff to participate in LETRS, which specializes in professional literacy development.
To help support mental health for students during this time, the district also outlined several strategies for reinforcing students’ social and emotional learning, including a yearly screener of mental health with a Panorama survey, a #SayHeyHornets campaign and an additional full-time therapist from Fraser for Edina High School.
The plan also tries to mitigate the disruption that would be caused by a quarantine. Devices will be made available for students in kindergarten through grade 8. In the event of a quarantine, students who do not already use a district-owned device will have one checked out to them. Secondary students will be expected to utilize their own devices in the case of quarantining.
The district is also offering virtual learning, as has been approved by the Minnesota Department of Education, for high school and elementary school students. Board documents said there was little interest for those in middle school to have an online option, though as of Aug. 17, the district was in the process of attempting to gain approval for these students to have that option.
COVID-19 safety protocols
The district said its Health Services will be following the best practices as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and Bloomington Public Health.
In addition to masking, the district plans to provide education on mask use, physical distancing, handwashing and etiquette for dealing with illness.
The district has planned several COVID-19 vaccination clinics and intends to host three influenza clinics as well. It is exploring testing options for students and staff.
Quarantine protocols have also been loosened for the upcoming school year.
Quarantines are suggested to be a minimum of 10 days, but more if symptoms persist. In the event of a positive COVID-19 case where all students in a classroom are masked, those students would not have to quarantine. Identified close contacts would be encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 within the next few days, board documents said.
If there is a close contact of a COVID-19 case and a student is vaccinated, they would not have to quarantine. A close contact is considered someone who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour time period.
The new quarantine protocols limit disruptions for students, Board Chair Erica Allenburg said. “To me, this is really a game-changer for us being able to keep students in school.”
HEPA filters will be located in all elementary and secondary classrooms, other education spaces and all Health Services offices. Hand sanitizing stations will also be located around the building.
Students, coaches and spectators of outdoor activities, practices or competitions will not be required to wear masks. They will also not be required for students who are actively practicing or competing, but will be for when they are not, such as sitting on a bench or in a locker room.
All other personnel would be required to wear a mask indoors, documents said.
Boardmember Matt Fox reiterated at the meeting that the board was only deciding on the plan’s first phase.
“The board as a whole has expressed a clear interest in returning to as much normalcy for the sake of overall health and wellness as soon as responsibly possible,” Fox said. “As a board right now, we must make decisions based on a risk-reward scenario. That is our role in governance, and the back-to-school plan being presented by the administration is a very strong plan.”
Michaelson voted against the plan after expressing his disapproval for a mask mandate, advocating for masks to be optional. “There’s something de-humanizing about a mask,” he said.
In a statement provided by Boardmember Julie Greene, who was absent at the meeting, she said was in support of the plan. “The plan emphasizes the importance of consistency for student learning,” the statement said.
