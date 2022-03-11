A video of Edina High School students mocking Asian accents and giving a Nazi salute has surfaced online, prompting district administrators to say they took action to address what “has caused harm to members of our school community,” an email from Principal Andy Beaton said Monday.
The video, now-deleted from its initial platform but shared elsewhere, shows three boys, who are white, to be speaking in fake Asian accents while two girls, who also are white, laugh, the Star Tribune reported. At one point, one of the boys gives a Nazi salute and one of the girls says in a pretend Asian accent, “Your boyfriend think you’re ugly,” the newspaper said. The Sun Current has been unable to observe the video independently.
An initial email by Beaton sent to families and staff March 7 said the district became aware that day of the video, which “is culturally insensitive and violates our Core Values.” It added that the post had “disrupted our school environment.”
Following news reports of the incident, Superintendent Stacie Stanley and Beaton sent another email Thursday night, noting that the district acknowledges information about the “racially targeted and harmful video involving a few EHS students is distressing.”
In the second email to families and staff, the administrators said they took “immediate action” to investigate the incident and establish consequences for the students involved. It said the district cannot comment on matters of student discipline as they are private data, but did add that district policies were followed.
“We want you to know that we understand the hurt this has caused in our community, especially among our Asian and Jewish members,” the email said. “There is no place for this kind of action or thinking in a community that is striving to be open and welcoming to all.”
The initial email noted that the high school intends to create a platform for students to talk about how the incident has affected them.
The video of Edina High School students is the latest in a series of racist incidents in the Twin Cities involving students from New Prague, Prior Lake and Minnetonka.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
