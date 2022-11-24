The Edina school district will run its own School Board election next year, after the City Council voted unanimously to approve the General School District Election Agreement Nov. 15.
City staff has been discussing the new agreement with the school district for the past few years, according to City Manager Scott Neal, who said elections have become more difficult to operate.
“Elections are consuming a greater and greater amount of our energy and our resources,” Neal said.
Councilmember Carolyn Jackson agreed, highlighting the differences in elections from when the agreement was written in 1989 and today, including the addition of a primary presidential election and a 46-day period of in-person early voting.
“That’s a tremendous disruption to the people here at City Hall,” Jackson said.
Thirty school districts in the state have agreements with their cities to operate elections, according to Neal.
“We feel that the right thing to do in this case for our staff, volunteers and for our clerk’s office who spend most of their time actually running these operations … is to teach more people how to run elections,” Neal said.
Mayor Jim Hovland said because of the complexity of elections, he is worried the school district “won’t be able to adequately run their own election” after just a one-year grace period.
“I feel like we’re in this together,” Hovland said. “ … So I don’t feel like it’s their election, it’s electing people to the School Board that are part of our community and this is something we’ve done for so long. To deviate from that historic practice and just put it on their shoulders. ... I’m reluctant to do it.”
Neal said the school district has a new finance director that has past election experience and because of this, “we can easily walk through and work out the details of how elections would be operated by the school district after 2023.”
According to Jackson, who was on the committee that spoke with the school district, the agreement says the city would run school district elections on even years and the district would run them on odd years.
School Board special elections could occur in even years due special circumstances, as was the case this year, but normally are held in odd years.
Jackson also emphasized that 2023 is a trial run for the school district.
“If 2023 seems absolutely overwhelming to the School District as they go through this we can always go back, so it’s nothing about this that is going to be permanent or damaging,” Jackson said.
City Clerk Sharon Allison said the county and the School District will be certified through Hennepin County and receive the same training as herself.
“They will have the county as their partner hand in hand to make sure they are running the election in the same manner that we run our election,” Allison said.
Allison also stated that per state statute, school districts are required to run their own elections.
According to the agreement in the Nov. 15 meeting agenda, the city will recruit and hire election judges in addition to training and paying them. Additionally, the city will administer and distribute absentee voting at City Hall and provide election forms and other election materials for each polling location.
The city will also test ballot counters and ballot marking devices and publish a public accuracy test notice.
On election day, the city will provide staff to troubleshoot any election equipment issues and process head election judges and paperwork at election headquarters.
The School District must reimburse the city within 30 days for the total cost of the district election incurred by the city along with any expense the city incurs in connection with any recount.
The district will submit final approval for polling places, approve the roster of election judges and be responsible for post-election obligations, including the preparation of notices of election, acceptance of office and oath of office, and the official canvassing of election results.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.