The Edina School Board will consider two proposals this month for the next two years’ academic calendars.
The two proposals – for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years – were presented by representatives for the district’s Calendar Committee at the school board’s Sept. 13 meeting. The calendars both include a pre-Labor Day start, but one option entirely removes early-release days.
The School Board is expected to decide on the calendars for each of the school years at its Oct. 11 meeting, according to a district press release.
In July, the School Board gave direction to the district’s Calendar Committee, made up of 16 staff members, through a “Guiding Change” document. The document outlined the required recommendations for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 calendars, such as the implementation of a pre-Labor Day start. It also advised the committee to consider breaks and the calendar’s impact on students, families and staff.
The Calendar Committee has met five times since the start of August, discussing a variety of aspects like following state statute, making time for teacher collaboration, figuring out when to assess student learning and considering construction schedules.
Both of the proposed options for the school years, referred to as option A and option B, have a pre-Labor day start due to construction at the start of the school years, 16 hours for parent-student-teacher conferences, two days for teacher grading, two days for MEA break, two weeks for winter break and one week for spring break. Both options also recommend “Connect and Assess” days the first two days of school for students in kindergarten through grade 5.
The Connect and Assess days are meant to familiarize students and their families with the teacher and classroom, district documents said. On these days, teachers will meet with every student in their class and their family to assess the learning level of the student and set goals for the upcoming year.
“We feel this practice aligns with the core beliefs of Edina Public Schools,” Kate Strand, committee member and the district’s early childhood special education coordinator, said at the meeting.
This structure is already used at Normandale Elementary in addition to several other metro-area districts, the news release said.
The main difference between the two proposals is that option A includes four early-release days, while option B eliminates early-release days altogether to create one full professional learning day for staff in April.
About 130 staff members, including teachers and administrators, have gone through training to bring professional learning communities, or PLCs, to a new level in the district, Randy Smasal, the district’s assistant superintendent and facilitator for the Calendar Committee, told the board.
Typically, early releases have allowed time for staff to do professional development work, be collaborative and assess student learning.
The Calendar Committee approached the group of staff members to be part of a focus group on the calendar creation. The subsequent responses led to the two proposed options, Smasal noted.
“There was interest from the groups and the open-ended responses. They spoke to wanting the collaboration but (noted) the challenges with the early releases,” said Jenn Carter, Edina High School’s assistant principal.
After the calendar proposals are finalized for the next two school years, the Calendar Committee will continue to meet every year to discuss the calendar on a rolling schedule of two years out, Smasal noted.
The committee will get together again in the fall of 2022 to discuss the 2024-25 calendar.
