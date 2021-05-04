The Edina School Board selected their top three candidates last week in the search for Edina Public Schools’ new superintendent. The top candidate is expected to be identified this week.
Among the six candidates interviewed last week by the School Board for the new superintendent position, three were chosen to go onto the next round of interviews. The three finalists, which were decided by a board vote on April 28, are Timothy Anderson, South View Middle School principal; Jharrett Bryantt, an assistant superintendent in the Houston, Texas, district; and Stacie Stanley, associate superintendent for Eden Prairie Public Schools.
The finalist, who would replace the retiring superintendent, John Schultz, is expected to be chosen the evening of Wednesday, May 5, following deliberation by boardmembers.
The School Board approved a slate of six candidates on April 26. Over the next two days, the board interviewed the candidates, asking questions on topics ranging from their past experience in implementing a strategic plan to advancing equity to bettering communication nication between school stakeholders. Then, on April 28, the board narrowed the candidates to three finalist candidates at a special meeting.
These meetings, as with other special meetings, were not recorded, per district policy.
To narrow the field of candidates, the school boardmembers were asked by the firm leading the superintendent search, School Exec Connect, to rank the candidates. After a discussion, the board decided to move three candidates forward instead of just two.
Descriptions of the top three candidates are as follows, according to a press release from the school district and board documents:
• Timothy Anderson has been the principal at Edina Public Schools’ South View Middle School since 2016. Before that, Anderson worked at Bloomington Public Schools as director, and later executive director, of Teaching and Learning, for a total of nine years in the two positions. He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College and a master’s degree and doctorate of education from the University of Minnesota. He began his career in education as a high school social studies teacher in 1997 at Eden Prairie High School.
• Jharrett Bryantt has been assistant superintendent for the Office of Strategy and Innovation in the Houston Independent School District in Texas since 2016. Before that position, Bryantt held several positions in the Houston school district’s EMERGE Department of College Readiness over three years. Those positions were program manager, senior manager and director. He has a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s degree and a doctorate of education from the University of Texas-Austin. He started his career in education in 2011 as a geometry teacher, and two years later, became director of data management at Teach for America.
• Stacie Stanley has been the associate superintendent at Eden Prairie Public Schools since 2018. Before that, she worked in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district as director of Equity and Integrated Support Services and later, as director of Curriculum, Assessment, Instruction and Support Services. She was also the principal at two elementary schools in the Roseville school district for a total of six years. Stanley has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the College of St. Catherine and a doctorate of education from Bethel University. She began her career in education as a teacher in the East Metro Integration District for six years.
Final interviews will take place May 3-5 with each finalist given a designated day. Feedback from the community, including from students, employees, administrators and other stakeholders, will be collected during meetings each of those evenings.
