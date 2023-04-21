Calvary Lutheran for sale in Edina

The brochure for the sale of Calvary Lutheran Church, which is located at 6817 Antrim Road, across the street from Edina High School and Valley View Middle School. (Image from School Board agenda packet)

The Edina School District is trying to purchase the church across the street from Edina High School and Valley View Middle School.

A representative of Calvary Lutheran Church, located at 6917 Antrim Lane, contacted the district in March to see if Edina Schools would be interested in purchasing the 3.4-acre property, which is listed for $2 million. During a March 4 special meeting, the Edina School Board unanimously approved a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the property.

