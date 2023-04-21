The brochure for the sale of Calvary Lutheran Church, which is located at 6817 Antrim Road, across the street from Edina High School and Valley View Middle School. (Image from School Board agenda packet)
The Edina School District is trying to purchase the church across the street from Edina High School and Valley View Middle School.
A representative of Calvary Lutheran Church, located at 6917 Antrim Lane, contacted the district in March to see if Edina Schools would be interested in purchasing the 3.4-acre property, which is listed for $2 million. During a March 4 special meeting, the Edina School Board unanimously approved a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the property.
“We believe it is in the district’s financial interest to make an offer for the property,” School District administration wrote in a report prepared for the meeting.
The church decided to list the property during its annual meeting in February, Pastor Wade Wacholz told the Sun Current. Factors in the decision included the church’s financial picture and an aging congregation that is dwindling in number. The church has between 100 and 110 members, a total that has been declining for years, Wacholz said.
Despite the listing, Calvary Lutheran is still at a “very preliminary” point in determining its future, and a sale is only one of its options, he said. “We have not yet determined what our final pathway is, so we’re considering a lot of different options at this point in time,” he said.
Wacholz stressed that no sale is pending or approved. “The property is listed for sale and we are considering approvals from interested parties, but that’s as far as it’s gone at this point.”
The School District doesn’t know what, exactly, it will do with the property if it is able to complete the purchase, but it has some ideas.
“Since we had not been looking for a property, no decisions have been made regarding how to use it,” Daphne Edwards, director of marketing and communications for Edina Schools, explained in an email to the Sun Current. “If secured, decisions would be made by garnering feedback from the community. For instance, we’ve been approached by families to start a 18 – 21 year in-house special education program. Currently, our students are served by tuition agreements with other public school districts.”
The purchase would be financed by restricted operating capital funds, which, as state statute dictates, can only be used for specific purposes, land acquisition being one qualifying use, Edwards wrote.
The School District, “depending on next steps for use of the property, may seek approval to issue bonds to improve existing facilities or construct new facilities on the property,” district administration’s April 4 report stated.
The firm listing the church, Suntide Commercial Realty, was set to review bids April 11, according to the report. “There are other interested parties,” Wacholz said.
While the School District is not alone as a suitor, Calvary Lutheran, which occupies a building constructed in 1960, is not alone in facing an uncertain future.
In a survey released in late 2021, Pew Research Center found that the share of the U.S. population not religiously affiliated – 29% – had risen by 6 percentage points over the previous five years, and was 10 points higher than a decade prior.
“It’s a challenging time in the life of many churches, and ours included,” Wacholz said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.