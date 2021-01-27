The Edina school district was given 22 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week as part of the state’s pilot program prior to the launch of a second phase of vaccinations.
While these were not the first doses given to the district, as health service staff were already included in the first phase of vaccinations, these new doses represent the start of vaccinating teachers, which could help schools reopen faster.
Mary Woitte, spokesperson for Edina Public Schools, said the state told the district to reach out to 22 staff members. She said those staff members have already been chosen and were set to be vaccinated at state-designated sites last week.
The employees were selected from sites throughout the district, with priority given to those who work closely with students, especially with students who cannot wear masks, Woitte said.
The vaccine is a “critical tool in controlling how COVID-19 spreads,” said Bloomington Public Health’s Nick Kelley, who advises the Edina school district on the pandemic. “That’s our exit strategy.”
The pilot program establishes sites that, beyond their initial limited use, will serve as a foundation for mass-vaccination clinics once the vaccine supply increases.
Nine pilot vaccination sites launched last week, according to a Jan. 18 press release from Gov. Tim Walz.
Districts statewide have received vaccine doses in various numbers. Minneapolis Public Schools received 86 doses, St. Paul Public Schools received 88, Bloomington received 18, Richfield received 11 and Eden Prairie received 24. According to Walz’s press release, vaccine allotments are based on “workforce proportion in their region.”
Communication regarding vaccine availability in the schools will likely come from Bloomington Public Health going forward, Woitte said. The state is still in the first phase of vaccinations, which includes healthcare workers and those residing in long-term senior living facilities.
The next priority population includes adults ages 65 or older, prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers, school staff and child care workers. According to Walz’s press release, additional details on the second phase, called phase 1b, are dependent on decisions from the federal government, with no timeline yet set.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.