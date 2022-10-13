Edina voters on Nov. 8 will choose between Christina Jordan and Regina Neville in a special election for a seat on the Edina School Board. The winner of the election will complete the term that was begun by former boardmember Leny Wallen-Friedman, who vacated his seat at the end of May when he moved out of state. The term expires at the end of 2023.
Both candidates’ responses to a Sun Current questionnaire are below.
Christina Jordan
Address: Zenith Avenue South
Education: BA Elementary Education K-6, MA Psychology (Child Development Focus)
Occupation: National Education Consultant
Community involvement: As a lifelong MN resident I have always been involved with local organizations. I actively volunteer with Breakthrough Twin Cities, have organized multiple school/community outreach programs, was an active parent volunteer at EPS and currently work to provide tutoring services for EPS students.
Contact information: jordanforedinaschoolboard@gmail.com, https://www.christinajordanforedinaschoolboard.com/
Why are you running for Edina School Board?
We are fortunate to have an amazing community in Edina. I am running for school board because I want to ensure that future generations of Edina students receive the same level of high-quality education that my 3 children had. My work with building, district and state level educators nationwide gives me a unique view on what is working in education, and what is not. I understand education. I understand children.
How satisfied are you with the school district’s curriculum, and what should be the School Board’s role in making decisions about it?
EPS repeatedly receives national recognition for a reason. Our strategic plan is strong, with attainable goals. Our literacy initiative is right on point. Targeting how students read and offering early intervention to ensure that our students read by 3rd grade is exactly where our focus should be. Our school board must continue to partner with stakeholders to craft and guide the overall vision of the district, while representing the priorities of the larger community. The school board should not act as an individual entity, and should include all of the voices in the school community from students up to the highest level of administration.
What should be done to address any learning loss that resulted from COVID-19 disruptions?
National statistics show that emotionally and academically students across the country are experiencing post covid deficits. This is an opportunity for us to grow by diving deep into the data of our test scores, our community surveys and resident enrollment rates. Let’s ask the hard questions (even if we don’t like the answers) to identify where our students are by looking at the whole child, not just a test score number. We must stop assuming that everything is on track, and actually do the analysis. The data will guide us as to what our next steps will be proving insight into what is working, and what initiatives are no longer serving us. We must continuously strive to make progress so that we provide the best education possible for ALL our students.
Regina Neville
Address: 6113 Arctic Way
Education: B.A. University of Northern Iowa, Education and Theatre majors with minor in English; M.F.A. Yale School of Drama
Occupation: Director of the theatre program at Valley View Middle School
Community involvement: Volunteer in my church and with the Anti-Racism Collective
Contact information: nevilleforedina@gmail.com;
Why are you running for Edina School Board?
I have 12 consecutive years of school board experience from two previous terms on the Edina School Board and as the Edina School Board representative to Intermediate District 287. This background is combined with many years of classroom teaching experience, financial management of nonprofit companies, and extensive community service that makes me uniquely qualified to support this one-year term without the usual, lengthy learning curve.
My background in mental health and wellness and leadership of multiple EPS organizations has developed the working relationships needed to partner with our school and community to listen and work for all students. More information at www.nevilleforedina.com.
How satisfied are you with the school district’s curriculum, and what should be the School Board’s role in making decisions about it?
The Edina Public Schools curriculum is solid and continues to improve with regular review and development. It has offered the necessary rigor, quality, and test score results to earn the Niche ranking as the No.1 Best College Prep High School in Minnesota for 2023.
According to Minnesota State Statute and Edina Public Schools policy, the school board is responsible for adopting a comprehensive, long-term strategic plan to support curriculum that is aligned the Minnesota Department of Education’s standards, goals and benchmarks for student achievement. Much of this curriculum is established by state standards. The board relies on the expertise of qualified educators to recommend curriculum and listens to staff, parents, and students during the review process.
EPS has, and should continue to strive for excellence in curriculum to ensure that all students are appropriately challenged and become life-long learners as they reach their full potential.
What should be done to address any learning loss that resulted from COVID-19 disruptions?
I support the multiple strategies being advanced by the district to support social and emotional well-being and learning recovery. Summer Choice programs such as “Get Ready for Calculus” and summer enrichment courses prepared students for the current academic year. The district has implemented FastBridge universal screening to provide an instructional match in math and reading for students throughout their learning experience. The Comprehensive Literacy Plan focuses on continuous improvement for reading fluency and comprehension. LETRS training for educators supports students with dyslexia. By aligning these strategies with a focus on the needs of individual learners, our students will move forward academically and personally.
