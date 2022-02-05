The Edina School Board’s Legislative Action Committee presented its 2022 legislative platform for the district during a virtual event last week ahead of the legislative session.
The platform, which largely mirrors past policy priorities in the district, proposes four legislative positions that are intended to support Edina Public Schools and the education it provides. Committee members, district administrators and state legislators who represent areas of Edina took part in the presentation, describing and discussing the positions.
The Edina School Board approved the legislative platform earlier in January ahead of the Jan. 24 event. The 2022 Legislative session began Jan. 31.
The legislative platform was first drafted by the committee’s steering team with input from the previous platform, the district, conversations with legislators and the Association of Metropolitan School Districts’ own 2022 legislative platform.
Boardmember Julie Greene is the committee chair while Boardmember Dan Arom is the board representative on the committee. Jeff Jorgenson, the district’s director of student support services, is the administrative representative for the committee.
The committee also created a three-year plan, outlining goals and initiatives the group plans to carry out in order to build a foundation for the committee. For the first year, 2022, the committee plans to rebuild its foundation, which includes strengthening legislator relationships and connections with committee leads, developing an effective information-sharing base and welcoming participation from the Edina community.
The second year will focus on the committee’s expansion to include students and community members, as well as the continuation of efforts from the previous year. The last year will push ahead ongoing efforts while looking for leadership opportunities for committee members with the help of connections with legislators.
This year’s legislative positions are similar to years’ past and also match some of those identified in the 2022 platform by the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.
The four legislative positions that have been approved by the Edina School Board include stabilizing funding for education, supporting special education and intervention programs, ensuring safe facilities through the use of modern resources and better diversifying the state’s teacher workforce, according to board documents and the presentation.
On stabilizing education funding, the board advocates for linking the revenue districts receive through the basic formula allowance and local optional revenue to inflation. This link would “provide a stable and consistent funding stream” to allow districts to better plan for the long term, the presentation said.
Also listed under stabilizing education funding: Increasing English-learner funding and allowing school boards to renew an existing operating referendum without the need for a vote when there is no increase.
In another legislative position, the board suggested increasing funding for special education and the ADSIS program, which stands for Alternative Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services. It also advocated for the program’s funding to be based on the number of eligible students within a district.
The position notes that the state should create a special designation for students in intermediate school districts who need more care, and increase funding for those students specifically.
For the legislative position on safe and modern school facilities, the board supported increasing the safe schools levy and state aid to allow districts to hire more support staff to tend to mental health needs. The levy allows districts to gather funds to pay for safety issues. The board also supported removing the per-pupil limit from the Long-Term Facilities Maintenance revenue, which addresses the health and safety of district facilities, and expanding its allowable uses to update security, remodel and build upon existing facilities.
The final position the board recommended for the upcoming legislative session was diversifying and increasing the state’s teacher workforce. Suggestions to accomplish this objective included eliminating barriers and giving incentives for staff members like substitutes, bus drivers and paraprofessionals. The position also advocates for the expansion of programs to retain teachers of color and multiple pathways toward licensure for teachers.
