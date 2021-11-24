The Edina Public Schools administration provided a COVID-19 update to the School Board during a Nov. 16 work session, addressing mitigation and protocols, and highlighting vaccination efforts for younger students.
Superintendent Stacie Stanley, Director of Student Support Services Jeff Jorgensen and Health Services Coordinator Mary Heiman were on hand to discuss COVID-related strategies. Included in the discussion was news regarding vaccination rates of students. About 81.2% of students in grades 9-12 and about 70.8% in grades 6-8 were fully vaccinated, as of Nov. 19.
For the week ending Nov. 19, the district saw its highest number of new positive cases since the start of the 2021-22 school year among students, at 37. The previous high was 36 new cases in late September, the district said. Last week, that number was 29.
A total of 21 students are in quarantine as a result of a close contact in a school or school-related setting. Students in quarantine due to close contact in a non-school setting equals 69. as of the week ending Nov. 19.
Recent vaccination clinics for ages 5-11
Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 in late October, Edina Schools held three vaccination clinics to get its students immunized. The three clinics resulted in 1,491 students receiving their first shot, Jorgensen told the board. Thirty-one Edina school staff and parents received a booster shot at one of the clinics.
The number of students vaccinated was “an amazing endeavor for such a short period of time,” Jorgensen said.
Students waited about an hour to get vaccinated, Jorgensen told the board. While apologizing to families for the wait at the clinic, they often told him: “‘We have waited a very long time to get access to a shot for our students. And so, waiting an hour is nothing,’” he said.
“It was a true community effort,” Stanley said.
The district is scheduling clinics for the second round of vaccine shots for Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
Testing protocols
This fall, the School Board reviewed the district’s symptomatic testing protocol, which has since been implemented. Each of the district’s school sites have been given a full shipment of state-supplied BinaxNow at-home COVID-19 testing kits, except for South View Middle School, as of Nov. 16.
If a student begins showing symptoms of COVID-19, they will be sent home with a test kit. If a student begins showing symptoms while at home, parents can request a testing kit.
The results of the at-home test will determine whether a student can return to school.
For students that test negative, they can return to school as long as their symptoms are determined to be “improving,” among other criteria. Siblings are not required to leave school unless the original student tests positive.
Students who test positive must quarantine but may return to school 10 days after the test, if their symptoms improve and they are fever-free. Siblings who are vaccinated are not required to quarantine, but unvaccinated siblings must quarantine for 14 days.
Asymptomatic testing protocols were also reviewed by the School Board this fall. Asymptomatic testing is used to “effectively screen students and staff members that were identified as close contacts to a positive COVID case but did not meet the threshold quarantine as defined by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” district documents said.
Asymptomatic testing through the use of Cue nasal swabs has begun among small populations of students and staff who have given consent. BinaxNOW Professional tests are now also available for use, district documents said. This pilot testing so far has taken place at Edina High School and Normandale Elementary.
The board also discussed regular school-wide surveillance testing in October. District administration is not recommending implementing such a program, largely due to the level of interest from families. In a survey of EPS families, about half of the 3,000 that responded expressed a willingness to allow their student to participate in a surveillance testing model. This reflects about 17% of the student population, which is not enough for the random sampling recommended by the CDC, district documents said.
A targeted classroom approach of asymptomatic testing may be a more viable approach, district documents said.
This “will really help us expand out our efforts to see whether or not there has been internal spread in terms of COVID or whether or not we’re able to catch those cases,” Jorgensen said.
A testing clinic for symptomatic students that would be held at a certain time of day, on several specified days per week, is also a consideration, he noted.
“Ultimately, our goal all year has been to have our students in school, in person with the least amount of disruptions. And so, appreciating the work that’s happening around testing,” Stanley said.
School Board discussion
In addition to hearing information on the vaccination clinics and testing protocols, boardmembers also provided feedback on the future of COVID in the district.
Board Chair Erica Allenburg said the district should more proactively strategize about the concept of living with COVID, instead of viewing it as an emergency situation. “I’d really like for us to start defining a path forward,” she said, suggesting a conversation on masking, review of mitigation measures by age group and gathering parent feedback.
Having a pathway for students to get involved in these conversations is important, too, Boardmember Janie Shaw shared with the board.
“We’re school boardmembers. We’re not doctors. We’re not public health officials. And I think we need those voices and that data involved in the discussion,” she said. “And I think we’d be doing a disservice to our community and our students if we didn’t.”
Shaw noted that she is proud of the way the district has handled COVID up to this point.
With COVID-19 case rates in Minnesota currently the highest in the nation, Heiman said the district must continue to be diligent about its mitigation protocols, including good ventilation and HEPA filters, also known as high-efficiency particulate air filters.
During the public comment period of the board’s regular Nov. 8 meeting, an Edina custodian, Patricia Martinez, said she had been told to turn off the HEPA filters in classrooms. After the meeting, district responded to that statement, clarifying that HEPA filters are running when classrooms are occupied and in nurses’ offices all of the time.
Boardmember Owen Michaelson said it was “utterly tremendous” that the district has remained in face-to-face learning this school year. He urged the district to make masks optional by January and for “healthy kids” to no longer be quarantined.
Looking at COVID-19 as endemic, something this is regularly lived with among people, “would create more of a natural environment for education for the kids’ interaction,” Michaelson said.
