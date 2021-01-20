The Edina School Board has been in ongoing discussions regarding the district’s technology levy, which would increase by $500,000 per year if approved by voters.
The technology levy, which is approved on a 10-year cycle, is expiring this year. A proposal calls for it to be renewed at $7 million per year, which Edina residents would vote on through a referendum. The board discussed the levy Jan. 11 and will vote on a referendum resolution next month. The referendum is set for May 11.
“(Technology) needs to be refreshed and replaced when it reaches its end of life,” Steve Buettner, the district’s director of media and technology, said at the School Board meeting. “(It’s) that concept of ensuring that we have the tools for our teachers and our students ... and that we maintain that investment by ensuring that the technology is replaced in an efficient and effective manner.”
The technology levy must be renewed this year in order to sustain needed tools for learning, Buettner has said. This includes being able to upgrade current technology so that it stays usable and better infusing technology into instruction. The current technology levy is about $6.5 million.
A main reason for the increase is textbooks increasingly taking digital form, according to Buettner. Physical textbooks will still be used, but the digital version can help learners in other ways. That may require subscription services, leading to the levy increase, Buettner explained.
The technology levy covers a range of uses in the district, including its payroll process, emergency communications and heating systems. The biggest piece of funding from the levy currently goes toward staffing and professional development use.
Conversations about the technology levy have been ongoing for months. Prior to deciding on the May 11 vote date, boardmembers had other options, including an earlier date or waiting until the Edina School Board election, which is set for November this year.
Boardmembers voted to set the referendum date for May, citing concerns with waiting until the last possible date.
In comparison to other area school districts, Edina’s proposed technology levy falls in the middle of the range. Eden Prairie and Bloomington have a higher technology levy compared to the proposed $7 million, while Minnetonka and Richfield have lower technology levies. Leny Wallen-Friedman asked at the January meeting whether the district would be missing out by proposing less than other districts. Buettner responded that he wanted to try to be both conscious of the money being asked of from Edina residents while also asking for what is needed. “We’re positioned fairly well,” he said.
For a home valued at $300,000, the homeowner would see a tax increase in $11 per year. For a $1.25 million home, the homeowner would see an increase of $54 per year.
Boardmember Matthew Fox said this is in line with other districts, whether it’s for safety, security or excellence in education. “This keeps us competitive,” he said.
“It ties right back to our strategic plan ... unlocking possibilities for students so that they can thrive,” said Boardmember Julie Greene.
