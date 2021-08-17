The Edina School Board approved an updated plan Aug. 17 for the return to school with COVID-19 precautions in place. This plan includes the mandatory use of masks for all students and staff for at least the first month of school.
The School Board provided their feedback and decided on the Edina Public Schools administration’s plan for the return to classes for the 2021-22 school year. An initial plan was proposed at the board meeting Aug. 9, and had since been updated. The plan was approved 5-1 at a special meeting Aug. 17. Owen Michaelson was the only boardmember to vote "nay." Boardmember Julie Greene was absent.
The plan, as presented by the district’s new superintendent, Stacie Stanley, and Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal to the School Board Aug. 9 and updated Aug. 17, featured plans for a first phase, reflecting Aug. 30 through Sept. 30. The plan will be re-evaluated with updates at the next board meetings, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11.
During this period of time, COVID-19 case and vaccination rates will be tracked to help determine masking protocols, according to Stanley’s letter to the board in the Aug. 9 agenda.
Masking conversation
The plan includes five-day, in-person learning for all students in addition to several other COVID-19 mitigation strategies and procedures. The initial plan, presented Aug. 9, also required face masks be worn by students and staff in early education through grade 8, and strongly recommended in grades 9-12.
Since then, the updated plan decided by the board Aug. 17 required all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of grade level or vaccination status. In either version of the plan, masks will not be required outdoors, but are mandated while riding on district transportation. Discussions that took place during last week’s board meeting indicated a School Board majority in favor a universal mask requirement.
As of Aug. 9, 73% of Edina Public Schools’ students had been fully vaccinated, Edina High School Principal Andy Beaton said at the meeting.
Stanley’s letter in the updated plan states that, though there are differing opinions on the topic, “parents, students, and staff all agree that in person learning with limited quarantine disruptions is best for the well-being of every EPS student.”
It also notes that the delta variant is more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain. “The safety of our students is of the utmost importance, and experts indicate that the use of a mask will lessen viral transmission,” the updated letter said.
Boardmember Janie Shaw indicated support during the Aug. 9 meeting for a universal masking requirement of all students. “If (masking) ... keeps the most number of kids in school for the longest amount of time without disruption, that, to me, seems like a simple step that we can take.”
Questions about the likelihood of mask compliance also were a part of discussion Aug. 9. Boardmember Julie Greene pondered whether high school students would mask up if told to do so. Beaton responded, “Our kids at Edina High School are amazing, if we tell them that we have a mask mandate, they’ll do it.”
Boardmember Owen Michaelson expressed his desire to see optional masking for all grades Aug. 9. “I think that that promotes more of a natural school environment,” he said.
By the end of the meeting last week, a majority of the board supported a universal mask mandate, which is reflected in the now-updated and approved plan.
Other areas of interest
Other areas of the return-to-school plan were also included in the framework, including new quarantine protocols, student learning assessments and additional mitigation strategies.
Updated quarantine protocols reduced the number of days of required isolation. In addition, they don’t require quarantines for vaccinated students should they become a close contact of someone who has tested positive.
Fastbridge testing and a MAP test will occur within the first month of school for kindergarten through grade 8, the plan said.
Additional mitigation strategies include consistent monitoring of students for symptoms of the flu or COVID-19, as much physical distancing as possible between students and teachers, regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces, promotion of hygiene protocols like hand sanitizer stations and signage and HEPA filters in classrooms and nurses’ offices. A COVID coordinator will be located at every site, and outdoor learning spaces will be used when possible, district documents said.
The updated plan also noted that several vaccination clinics will be offered throughout the rest of the summer and at the beginning of the school year.
The situation is “emotional,” Stanley said at the Aug. 9 meeting. “I appreciate just the thoughtful deliberation. ... We will take this back and will go back to the table.”
To see the updated plan in full, go to trimurl.co/2qpcG6.
