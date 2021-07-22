The Edina School Board approved an adopted budget for the 2021-22 school year last month, containing a state Legislature-approved funding increase per student.
The Edina Public Schools’ budget, which was initially approved at a board meeting on June 21, was later revised to reflect the revenue the district received with the education bill, which was approved by the state Legislature during its 2021 legislative session. That bill increased per pupil state funding to 2.45% in the upcoming year – the largest increase the state has given in years.
The adopted budget estimates the revenues and expenditures of the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to meeting documents. The general fund local revenue is budgeted back to pre-pandemic levels, John Toop, the district’s director of business services, told the board at its June 21 meeting.
This year’s budget accommodates adjustments due to a 76-student increase in enrollment for the Edina school district. The estimated general fund revenues this year are about $129 million, which is a $2.2 million increase over the prior year.
Funding for the district is largely directed by enrollment numbers, according to district documents. For the past four years, Edina Schools saw an average decline in enrollment of about .4%, but this year there is an increase of .9%.
Estimated expenditures for this year are $129.5 million, a decrease of about $276,000 from last year.
The district received $1.33 million in the third round of federal stimulus funding. About $250,000 of those funds will be put toward special education, Toop said. About $100,000 in additional revenue will be given to the district for cross-subsidy special education funding from the state Legislature’s now-approved education bill.
The unassigned fund balance, which helps measure the district’s overall financial health, is about $7.2 million. This represents 6.33% of annual expenditures, which meets the School Board’s policy of maintaining a minimum of 6% of funds in the unassigned category of the general fund.
Decisions at the state Legislature also impacted the general fund balance of the Edina school district. For the past seven years, the annual per pupil spending increase remained stagnant at around 2%. This year, as indicated in the state’s education bill, that number is 2.45%, the largest percent increase in 15 years, according to a statement by Gov. Tim Walz.
The $7 million total bond issue and $7 million annual technology levy were both approved by Edina school district voters in May this year. Those funds will go into the capital project-building construction fund. This fund estimates the district’s operations for the sale of bonds, technology and long-term facility maintenance.
The capital project-building construction fund balance is estimated at $4.6 million, which is a decrease of $5.8 million from the year before. The district said this decline is due to the planned “spenddown” of long-term facility maintenance bonds in the spring of this year.
The $7 million bond issue is meant to improve the parking areas of three schools and an addition to the district’s bus garage to add more special education buses. Once completed, all bus routes for students will be run by the district instead of contracted vendors.
To see the full budget, go to the June 21 and June 28 meetings under “June 2021” at edinaschools.org/Page/5821. The June 28 meeting shows the revised numbers.
