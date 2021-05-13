Firefighting, as a profession, is filled with uncertainty, demanding quick-thinking and a fast response.
For Edina’s volunteer firefighters, this concept extended beyond just the job – many balanced firefighting and medical service alongside separate full-time jobs, on-duty shifts and a personal life.
Getting paged in at midnight – or any time really – and jumping into the line of duty at a moment’s notice didn’t deter this team of paid-on-call firefighters.
Now, the team’s final seven members have served the last days in their positions with the conclusion of the volunteer firefighting program at the end of last month.
“(It’s) very sad to leave the department. It’s still pretty surreal,” said Ben Sorenson, who served on the paid-on-call team since the summer of 2012.
The city of Edina decided to pivot the focus of its staffing at the Fire Department to full-time firefighters, who are also paramedics, due to an increased need for emergency medical services. The last day of the paid on-call, volunteer program was April 30.
Since volunteer firefighters are trained only as emergency medical technicians and not paramedics, this limited the ability of these firefighters to respond to certain medical events, which became a pressing need in the city, City Manager Scott Neal stated in April’s “Edition: Edina” newsletter.
Neal told the Sun Current that it was a difficult decision to make, but that “we are so appreciative of their past service.”
The last seven members are Sorenson, Harry Blanek, Laine Satter, Andrew LaVenture, John Koch, Doug McLeod and Todd Wakefield.
Despite the program ending, Blanek said he’s grateful for his time with the department. He served as a volunteer firefighter since the fall of 2000.
“This has been one of the greatest experiences in life for me,” he said.
The legacy of volunteer firefighting in Edina
The volunteer firefighting program dates back to 1941, when a group of about 20 Edina residents came together to create a fire department that would serve what was then the village Edina, according to a 2003 article written by Edina resident Joe Sullivan for the city’s magazine, “AboutTown.”
The group articulated the need for five or more volunteer firefighters who would live near the village’s public works site, which would also house the new fire department. The village ended up purchasing its first fire truck, a 1941 International, and recruiting 24 volunteer firefighters that same year, according to the city publication.
Starting at the beginning of 1955, six men who were former volunteer firefighters became the village’s first full-time firefighters, the “AboutTown” article said. During this time, the volunteer team had 23 members and would work to support the full-time firefighters. It was also determined that all new full-time firefighters would be hired from the pool of volunteers based on seniority, the publication said.
Firefighters began training as EMTs and paramedics around 1975, the same year Robert Buresh was named Edina Fire Chief.
Currently, the Edina Fire Department has 27 full-time firefighter-paramedics, six shift officers and five chief officers.
Over the past several decades, fire department service calls have increased largely due to emergency medical service calls, Neal said in “Edition: Edina.” These types of calls must be responded to by paramedics, he said.
In addition, Neal noted that a significant increase in training requirements and difficulties with recruiting contributed to the decision to end the program.
In those early years of volunteer firefighting, employers were more sympathetic to public service needs, especially since many worked so close to home, Neal noted. But “our society has changed,” he said.
“We’ve been highly appreciative of those folks being part of our public safety model over the years, but it came to be the right time to disband that group and not use their services anymore,” Edina Mayor Jim Hovland told the Sun Current. “We thank them for helping protect the public over the years.”
Working as a firefighter
Blanek’s interest in firefighting started at a young age. He vividly remembers being in first grade and seeing a large house fire in his Texas neighborhood, with the fire department working to control and put out the blaze. He could tell the ordeal was challenging for the firefighters but it felt inspiring, he said. And something about the big, red fire trucks captivated him, he added.
Then, when he was older, a neighbor of his happened to be the police chief and fire chief, helping handle a paid-on-call firefighting program. Blanek said that made him realize it was an option. So, once he moved to Minnesota, he came across Edina’s volunteer program and decided to sign up.
This isn’t the only job he has – that’s just his “fun job.” Blanek’s “real job,” as he puts it, is being a software and computer developer. He said this is part of what makes the volunteer program special – it has people from all walks of life. “It’s kind of an interesting mix,” he said.
Sorenson, who works as a lawyer, joined the volunteer firefighting program in order to fill a void in his life, he said. Sorenson said that during his undergraduate studies and later, during law school, he developed an interest in public service. He recalled thinking, “This would be a good way to give back to the community.”
Over the years, both Blanek and Sorenson have accumulated their fair share of memories from their time with the Fire Department.
Sorenson recalled a time when a woman was hit by a car, causing a large wound on the back of her head. When she was in the ambulance, at first she was able to speak with Sorenson and the other first responders, but soon she couldn’t breathe. They had to insert an airway for her, he said.
Later, he found out she had survived. “It’s those (incidents) that stick with you,” he said. “It was cool knowing that you helped directly save a person’s life.”
However, the experience that stands out for Blanek did not have a favorable outcome. While off duty, Blanek was at a city park in Wisconsin when he heard that a boy was drowning. After others had already gotten the boy to the dock, Blanek began CPR, which he knew from his training.
Despite his efforts, the boy did not survive, Blanek said. It’s important to remember that with this line of work, first responders cannot control someone’s fate, but they can give them a chance, he said.
Being a volunteer firefighter has provided Blanek the training needed to handle emergency events, whether in his part-time position or in his life overall.
It provided him with “the confidence to deal with emergency situations in a professional, straightforward, not-a-panic situation,” he said.
Leaving the Edina Fire Department
Blanek said what he enjoyed most about the role was being able to help people in need.
Sorenson echoed this sentiment. “I would go home feeling so satisfied,” he said. “You gave back to that community. You connected with somebody … that you just helped in some way,” he said.
The camaraderie among the volunteer and full-time firefighters is something else Sorenson said he’s going to miss. The full-time firefighters seemed to consider the paid-on-call firefighters valuable peers in the department, Blanek noted.
Blanek said that he’s gotten a lot out of being with the department. “I’m more emotional than I thought I would be,” he said. “(I) had good training along the way, good chiefs’ support along the way. It’s been a great blessing for me.”
Sorenson said he understands the decision the city had to make. “Nothing but positive things to say about the leadership of the department … and even the leadership with the city,” he said. “They treated us with great respect on our way out.”
