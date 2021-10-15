Leave it to Stacie Stanley to imagine grand possibilities in a simple outline.
“Being able to take something that’s on the piece of paper that’s written in bullet points, and to be able to envision what it could look like in real life, just really jazzes me,” Stanley told the Sun Current a little more than a month into her first academic year at the helm of the Edina School district.
Dreaming of the potential embedded in a list of bullet points is part of her mindset as she works to execute the district’s vision.
“We are a district that will not only define excellence, but we are going to innovate and elevate that excellence,” said Stanley, a fourth-generation Minnesotan and graduate of St. Paul Central High School. “Our reputation will be that such people will be looking at us nationally wondering, ‘What is it that they are doing to engage their students so much at that high level?’”
Stanley’s work in education
Stanley said she always knew she would be in the service field. Having seen her mother, who had experienced a series of strokes, be helped by occupational therapists, Stanley earned an associate’s degree in the field from St. Catherine’s University in 1997.
But after having an experience with a student that showed her the “importance of diversity within the teaching field,” Stanley decided to go into education, becoming a math teacher for the East Metro Integration District. She later became a program director in the district.
That experience has stayed with her throughout her career, especially in her training on intercultural development, Stanley said. “All of that significant training that I received during that time has really helped me to engage with our community with a listening ear.”
Stanley holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education from St. Catherine’s University. She also earned a postgraduate certificate in K-12 administration from St. Mary’s University in 2008 and a doctor of educational leadership from Bethel University in 2013.
Stanley has held a variety of roles in districts across the metro. From 2009 to 2014, Stanley was the principal of two different schools in Roseville. Then, in 2014, she was appointed the director of equity and integrated support services in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district, and later, director of curriculum, assessment, instruction and support services for the district starting in 2016.
Two years later, Stanley was hired as the associate superintendent of Eden Prairie Public Schools, where she stayed until becoming Edina’s superintendent this summer.
Through her work at different schools and districts, she has been able to better understand the experiences of students, especially those who come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, she noted.
She observed that her work in occupational therapy also prepared her to lead a school district.
“Even as an occupational therapist, you have to be visionary. ... I worked with students who had spinal bifida who wanted to participate in art class. And so, I had to visualize what that might look like for a child to do that when they had no use of their arms,” Stanley explained.
She added, “All the way from there, to really being able to develop one’s design lessons as a teacher, all the way to ... (working) with our staff in a school community to really work on some tough things like eliminating achievement disparities.”
Strategic Plan a beacon
One reason Stanley applied to become Edina’s next superintendent – after the previous superintendent, John Schultz, announced his retirement in February – was that the core components of the 2020-25 Strategic Plan resonated with her, she said.
Those aspects included having a “whole child” approach to education, celebrating student voice and prioritizing the development of leadership, she said.
Being an African American woman has also brought a new perspective to the district, she said. “That allows me to … connect across communities.”
When she decided to apply to be the district’s next superintendent, she got encouragement from a group of other African American women – all female leaders in education with doctorate degrees – whom she meets with regularly to discuss educational leadership.
They used to think of themselves as “unicorns, but now, there’s so many of us, we’re starting to think, maybe we’re not so much unicorns anymore,” Stanley laughed.
Stanley noted Edina’s African American history, such as the Yancey, Gillespie and Sigger families from around the turn of the 20th century. “I am grateful that I stand on their shoulders,” she said.
So far, being Edina’s superintendent has been “amazing,” Stanley said. She added that she has already been out in the community, including at several events like the Edina Fourth of July Parade, the city’s 9/11 memorial event and the city’s Stop the Hate event at Edina City Hall.
Looking ahead
Stanley began her superintendency amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when teachers and some students were starting to be vaccinated, and after kids had been in and out of school buildings for the previous year as cases rose and fell.
“We have to continue … to ensure that our kids are immersed in rich learning experiences despite the pandemic,” she said.
On the possibility that four new boardmembers could join the fold, Stanley said the Strategic Plan will continue to be the “guidepost” for the district. “If I know anything about any of the members who are running for the board, they care about the community, and so I think that we just harness that and we move forward,” she said.
Stanley said she’s looking forward to connecting with students who will be part of her superintendent leadership team. She’s also excited about the district’s examination of new magnet programming for students and its exploration of how STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics – programming could work in the district.
She hopes these initiatives can help eliminate the achievement gap for students. “My ultimate goal is to look at – how are we ensuring that ... the possibilities are myriad, and that (students) are able to thrive?” Stanley said.
Now, and in the future, attending sporting events is also on the superintendent’s radar, particularly volleyball, football and hockey. “I am a sports enthusiast,” she said. “There is something about (the) energy and bringing a community together to rally around kids.”
And the community is something Stanley said she has a real passion to connect with. “We’re going to harness what’s great and we’re going to take it up to the next level.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.