It was a combination of watching the 1970s-era television show “Emergency!,” his hobby of going on long wilderness trips and his innate sense for public service that built the foundation for Tom Schmitz’s interest in paramedicine and firefighting.
Schmitz, 58, has just retired from his position as the city’s fire chief – a role he’s had since 2014. He has held fire service roles in and around Edina since 1988, when he worked as a volunteer firefighter for Eden Prairie and later in 1993, when he was first assigned to Edina as a paramedic firefighter. Schmitz officially retired Feb. 19.
“(What) I’ve really come to enjoy and appreciate over my seven years as the chief is just the relationships that I’ve built, the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with and get to know,” Schmitz said in an interview with the Sun Current.
Schmitz also gave thanks at a Feb. 17 Edina City Council meeting, as he was met with admiration from councilmembers and City Manager Scott Neal, who mentioned that Schmitz’s role extended past just fire service, but also overseeing building inspections and community health initiatives.
“We’re so lucky to have someone like Tom who’s got the intellectual capacity to take those things on as a challenge,” Neal said at the meeting. “He was a big contributor here.”
Councilmember Ron Anderson thanked Schmitz for his “outstanding attitude.”
Veteran firefighter and paramedic
Schmitz, who grew up in Bloomington, has “always had a desire or an inner sense that I needed to serve my country from when I was a small kid.”
At around 10 years old, Schmitz would watch “Emergency!,” which follows the adventures of firefighters and paramedics in Los Angeles County. Though Schmitz said at this time he wasn’t watching the show knowing he would end up in the field, he still credits this with sparking some interest.
Then, as a teenager, Schmitz enjoyed long wilderness trips, which required him to know how to survive in the case of emergency. He later would spend about three months in the Alaskan wilderness, which prompted his desire to be trained formally in the medical field. The U.S. Air Force provided that, so Schmitz joined in 1982 to become a medic.
Following a four-year tour with the Air Force, Schmitz returned to Minnesota, where he worked as a paramedic for North Memorial Medical Center and in 1988, became a volunteer firefighter for the Eden Prairie Fire Department.
In 1993, he joined the Edina Fire Department as a paramedic-firefighter, which he said was “a great opportunity to blend the two things that I really enjoy doing into one career.” Six years later, he became Edina’s battalion chief, in charge of training and safety programs.
He left the department in 2011 to join Eden Prairie as the assistant fire chief, but returned to Edina in 2014 when the position of fire chief opened up.
Schmitz’s time as fire chief
Schmitz said he’s stayed in the fire and paramedic field because the work is exciting. “You never know what you’re going to be dealing with,” he said.
He added, “I love being outdoors. You’re outdoors a lot of the time.”
One of the most interesting parts of being fire chief was getting to know the building and public health divisions better, Schmitz said. After he started in the position, the building division implemented electronic plan reviews, he said.
“Over the course of the next few years, we took what was a very paper-centered operation to completely paperless,” Schmitz said. “That was a big deal.”
David Fischer, the city’s chief building official, said Schmitz as a boss was calm and supportive, allowing him to do his job without interfering more than necessary. Schmitz provided a “really good soundboard for me when I needed some advice,” Fischer said.
The fire department also helped implement a rental housing program and an organics recycling program during Schmitz’s time, the former fire chief noted.
Adding staff, bringing technology up-to-date and dealing with months of the COVID-19 pandemic have all been notable events while fire chief, Schmitz said.
Challenges of the job included handling a lot of construction and development, an increase in 911 calls and less time for training and maintenance, Schmitz said. “Our focus was so much on just trying to answer the 911 calls,” he explained.
The fire field is also facing some changes in general, including less interest for the “demanding” firefighting profession leading to fewer students seeking training for the role, and the need to constantly keep up with new technology that could potentially cause fires in the community, Schmitz said.
A new chapter
While the search for a new fire chief is underway in the city, Assistant Chief Jeff Siems will serve as the acting chief.
With the pandemic ongoing, Schmitz said he doesn’t have any big plans post-retirement, but he does plan to continue teaching. Schmitz typically teaches on fire- or rescue-related topics for conferences or is hired by companies to do so, he said.
He’s also planning to discover some new routines in his life – ones that depart from the daily procedure he followed throughout his career.
“I’ve always been in a profession that you carry pagers, you carry radios,” he said. “As a firefighter, you lay your clothes out a certain way every night you go to bed. You park your car in a certain way. You position yourself in a certain way.”
He explained, “I am looking forward to not living by the pager and the phone, and to discover those other things that I just don’t know about.”
