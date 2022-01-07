A group of metro-area Rotarians, including those from Edina, took part in the creation of the international organization’s float for the Rose Parade in California.
The group of District 5950 Rotarians, including members from the Rotary Club of Edina and Edina Morningside Rotary Club, helped decorate an all-organic float for the 2022 Tournament of Roses’ Rose Parade Dec. 30. The Rose Parade, which goes on just before the annual Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena, California, returned Jan. 1 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really fun to meet some other Rotarians from across the U.S. … I thought that was super cool,” said Andrew Gump, a member of Edina High School’s Interact Club, a group of leaders age 12-18 that is sponsored by the local Rotary clubs.
Speaking to the Sun Current the night before the parade, he reflected, “It’s just great to be a part of the process and know when I see the float tomorrow that I worked on it.”
The young volunteer helped decorate the float alongside his parents, Tom and Catherine Gump, who are heavily involved in Rotary. This year, Tom Gump, who is the past District 5950 governor and a member of the Edina Morningside Rotary Club, was a designated Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee ambassador.
In addition to floats, the 5.5-mile parade often features specialty military units, live band performances and equestrian riders.
This year’s Rose Parade theme was “Dream. Believe. Achieve. … celebrating education’s ability to open doors, open minds and change lives,” the official parade website noted.
To carry out the theme, Rotary chose “Changing Lives Through Education” as the central idea of the float, which featured a 16-foot owl, books, a quill pen and a globe-like apple.
The owl “embodies both the spirit of self-improvement and Rotary’s determination to make the tools of education available to everyone in every land,” while the other features represent the importance of education in the world, the Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee’s website said.
The float’s theme coincides with one of Rotary’s central focuses – basic education and literacy, the website said. Rotary has been creating a float for the parade for the past 42 years.
In addition to Rotarians from Edina’s clubs, other District 5950 Rotarians traveled to California to aid in the decorating, including the Glenwood, Global Travelers E-Club and Minneapolis City of Lakes club.
This year was Andrew Gump’s first time helping decorate the float, he said. Materials for the creation included flowers such as roses, carnations and irises, in addition to other organic materials like seeds and beans.
Prior to decorating, volunteers needed to put the flowers into vials with water to sustain them on the float.
For Rotary’s logo, the artisans carefully placed blueberries onto the sign to avoid accidentally squishing them, which could have stained the logo’s white lima beans, Tom Gump noted.
“You got to put them on exactly right,” he said.
After working all day to finish the float, local Rotarians met for a private dinner with Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta and his wife, Rashi.
Then, on the morning of New Year’s Day, nearly 40 parade floats amassed, including displays by Lions Club International, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Trader Joe’s and ABC’s “The Bachelor.”
As part of Rotary’s float, those who walked alongside it wore caps and gowns – further representing the education theme, Tom Gump said.
Next year, he said he hopes to ride on the float.
