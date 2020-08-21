The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District is advising the public to have no contact with the water in Edina’s Lake Cornelia after testing shows it may have high levels of blue-green algae.
Recent water samples the watershed district took from Lake Cornelia indicated that there were high algal concentrations in the water, which may include blue-green algae in numbers exceeding the World Health Organization’s threshold for “moderate” risk of adverse health effects from algal toxins.
If present, these toxins can be harmful to people and pets if ingested when concentrations are high. The city of Edina and the watershed district are advising people and their pets to stay out of the water at Lake Cornelia, at Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., until the water is further evaluated.
The watershed district will be assessing water samples from the lake and will share updated information on blue-green algae levels when available.
Many Minnesota lakes and ponds have low levels of blue-green algae, a type of cyanobacteria. But when water is warm, stagnant and has lots of nutrients, this type of bacteria can grow quickly and form “blooms.” These typically look like pea soup or green paint, and can produce a strong odor as the cyanobacteria breaks down.
For more information, contact the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District at 952-358-2276, city of Edina Water Resources Coordinator Jessica Wilson at 952-826-0445, or visit ninemilecreek.org/lake-cornelia-recreational-water-advisory.
