Laurel Valvano Fischbach couldn’t shake her persistent cough that appeared a little less than a year ago.
The Edina resident had just returned from her annual girl’s trip to Vail, Colorado, near the beginning of March. While there, she danced, skied and ate at restaurants among scores of friends and others who flock to the winter resort this time of year. Sure, they had all heard about COVID-19, but it wasn’t a concern at the time, Fischbach said.
A week after returning to Minnesota, Fischbach decided she needed to see a doctor – she suspected she had walking pneumonia, which she had experienced before, and she had discovered someone on her trip had tested positive for the then-novel coronavirus. And to her surprise, she also tested positive herself.
“It was just surreal,” the 51-year-old said.
Now, having survived COVID-19 as one of the first people in Edina and in the state to test positive for the virus, Fischbach wrote her own book, “Dancing With COVID.” In it, she details the journey she went through over the past year in dealing with the virus.
The book was published Jan. 20 and later was added to Hennepin County’s library collection, Fischbach said.
Testing positive for COVID-19
Fischbach’s book takes the reader on a detailed journey through her experience of testing, quarantining and later, donating her plasma to aid those with COVID-19.
While in Vail, Fischbach began experiencing symptoms she attributed to the usual sickness one might get on a physically demanding ski trip – increased tiredness and perhaps, altitude-induced chest pain, she said.
But once she returned to Minnesota and began doing what she normally does – heading to Life Time Fitness, going ballroom dancing and nannying, she said she could tell something was off.
Fischbach recounted that when she got tested, she was placed in a negative-pressure room, surrounded by health care workers in protective gear. “It was really something,” she observed.
While waiting at home for her test results, she saw on the news that someone who was just 30 years old was struggling to live. “And I’m thinking, oh my gosh, this is not good,” she added.
Soon thereafter, Fischbach got the call from the hospital informing her of the positive result and the need to quarantine for two weeks, she said. At this time, the Minnesota Department of Health conducted contact tracing and alerted people she had been near and the establishments she had visited, including St. Paul’s Cinema Ballroom.
“Every single one of the places that I frequented, they all had to shut down because of me. I felt horrible. I felt so guilty,” she said. “And then you can’t even imagine how many people I put into quarantine.”
Longtime friend Tanya Dmowski said Fischbach is the type of person who is “fierce” and a “powerhouse.” But Dmowski said that when her friend found out she had the coronavirus, it was the first time in their friendship she had seen her afraid – not so much for herself but for others.
“That was weighing on her more than anything else,” Dmowski observed.
While in her own quarantine, Fischbach received calls twice a day from officials in the Minnesota Department of Health, who Fischbach said “were just incredible,” as they offered to bring any necessities to her directly. She also received an outpouring of support from friends, neighbors and her ballroom dance community.
Fischbach said she battled the virus for six weeks. Later on, she was one of the first Minnesotans to donate her convalescent plasma as part of a Mayo Clinic study. She also began donating plasma to the Red Cross.
Deciding to write a book
After recovering from the virus, Fischbach had to take care of another personal medical obstacle. She needed to have spinal surgery due to a pinched nerve in her neck, which left her unable to move much.
Without much to do, she kept thinking about wanting to produce a book that described her experience with COVID-19. Having earned a communications degree from Florida State University, she did have some writing expertise.
Dmowski said that when she heard Fischbach was writing a book, she thought, “Wow, that is daunting ... But then I thought to myself, who better to take on something like that than Laurel?”
In addition to weaving the reader through her personal journey with COVID-19, including seven chapters dedicated to her time in Colorado, she also includes examples of news coverage throughout that time. She said the media didn’t always entirely depict COVID-19 accurately, especially as she herself was experiencing it.
Toward the end of the book, she urges readers to trust the vaccine. “I wouldn’t wish the symptoms of COVID-19 on anyone, especially if it ends up causing pneumonia,” she said.
With the help of friends and their editing skills and insider knowledge on producing books, Fischbach was able to publish her book on Amazon. She dedicated it to health care workers, first responders, hospital staff and epidemiologists.
“It’s really important that people understand that these are the people in our society that put themselves at risk daily to help every one of us,” she said.
The title, “Dancing With COVID,” was an intentional metaphor on a variety of fronts, she said. Fischbach is a ballroom dancer who believes she may have gotten COVID while dancing in the evenings in Vail, and the virus did its own kind of dance on her – physically and emotionally, she said.
“It’s a constant roller coaster of symptoms,” she said. And a struggle of feeling guilt of potentially spreading the virus and of accepting the care of others.
Fischbach expressed much gratitude toward those who have helped her during the past year. “I had so many people come to my rescue,” she said.
The book’s message depicts perseverance, Dmowski noted. “(It’s) trying to definitely make lemonade out of lemons, out of a situation that wasn’t very positive. And she made it into something positive, with the book and with donating plasma and trying to encourage people to ... not hesitate to take the vaccine.”
