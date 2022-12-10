Ian Petersen was raised in Eshowe, South Africa, during apartheid, the system of racial segregation that ended in 1994. While he lives in Edina today, his volunteer work continues to bring him back to his hometown.
Petersen serves on the board of directors for Africa Classroom Connection, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that builds classrooms for students in Eshowe, where he helps to spread the word about the nonprofit’s mission and raise funds for its projects.
Petersen became connected with the nonprofit after the executive director contacted his wife on LinkedIn, informing her that they were building classrooms in the town Petersen grew up in.
Once Petersen became involved with Africa Classroom Connection, he knew he wanted to continue working with the nonprofit. “I became an instant supporter of the work that they’re doing,” Petersen said.
He said constructing classrooms for Eshowe students provides them with a designated space where they can learn and thrive, something crucial for their intellectual and emotional development.
“It’s giving kids hope that somebody cares who they don’t even know,” Petersen said. This hope, he explained, is essential because for many years, it was lacking.
Classrooms also ensure that students have something to rely on.
“When it rains and your classroom is under a tree, it makes it really hard to learn,” Petersen said. “When you actually have a building that is for them, it’s pretty remarkable to be able to have a place to call school.”
Through Africa Classroom Connection, Petersen has enjoyed sharing his stories of growing up in Eshowe during apartheid and the challenges he and others faced during that time.
“It feels like a relief that now I have an audience that can actually hear what I’m saying, and they seem to be interested,” Petersen said. “We experienced a lot of positive feedback after I told a bunch of stories…audiences both large and small.”
Since apartheid has ended and more schools have been built, including those constructed by Africa Classroom Connection, Petersen has noticed stark changes in his hometown.
“It had a dramatic impact on society at large. … When I was a kid [that] seemed unattainable,” Petersen said.
Since its founding in 2006, Africa Classroom Connection has built 125 classrooms and has helped more than 42,000 students.
Right now, the nonprofit is working with local schools to set up a pen pal program between students in Minnesota and students in South Africa.
