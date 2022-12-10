green big eyes.jpg

Since the nonprofit's founding in 2006, Africa Classroom Connection has helped build 125 schools, helping more than 42,000 students in Eshowe. (Photo submitted by Africa Classroom Connection)
Ian Petersen answers questions during an Africa Classroom Connection presentation at Nokomis Heights Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. (Photo submitted by Africa Classroom Connection)

Ian Petersen was raised in Eshowe, South Africa, during apartheid, the system of racial segregation that ended in 1994. While he lives in Edina today, his volunteer work continues to bring him back to his hometown.

Petersen serves on the board of directors for Africa Classroom Connection, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that builds classrooms for students in Eshowe, where he helps to spread the word about the nonprofit’s mission and raise funds for its projects.

Africa Classroom Connection builds classrooms for students in Eshowe, South Africa, providing space for them to learn and grow. (Photo submitted by Africa Classroom Connection)
 
