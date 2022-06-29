An Edina middle-schooler has taken the initiative to collect used newspapers from doorsteps to donate them to the Animal Humane Society.
Ava Mehta, a rising seventh-grade student at Valley View Middle School, began her initiative called “Paper for Pets” late last year and has continued to pick up papers at homes across Edina. Since starting the project, Ava has managed to collect more than 200 paper grocery bags filled with newspapers.
“It’s been great. It’s pretty fun to go around the whole neighborhood picking up the papers, sometimes it feels kind of like an adventure,” Ava told the Sun Current.
Ava came up with the idea to collect newspapers after she saw they were among the items the Animal Humane Society said it needed. “I thought ... ‘That’s something that’s not very costly or hard to get your hands on,’” she recalled.
Her mother, Feroza Mehta, then posted – with a message Ava wrote – to Edina community groups about her daughter’s project, inviting them to participate.
After obtaining a list of residents to visit, Ava would drive with her mother to gather newspapers from the homes – about 20 per week – typically every Saturday.
“People thought it was a good idea,” Ava said. “We actually got a lot of people those first few days, so it was pretty easy to start going around and getting them.”
Ava and her mother would then drop off the newspaper-filled bags at the Animal Humane Society, usually at the Golden Valley location, using a wagon provided by staff.
“The wagon can accommodate like about 15 bags. So we take the wagon to the bags and wheel it back into the humane society,” Feroza Mehta, Ava’s mother, explained. “ Then we always tell them, ‘Oh, wait, there’s more.’”
Seeing Ava’s desire to help the Animal Humane Society and regularly collect and donate newspapers has been “pretty amazing,” Kate Tegart, humane educator for the Animal Humane Society, told the Sun Current.
“Ava took really incredible initiative in ... making it a reoccurring thing,” she said.
Newspapers are items that the nonprofit uses up quickly as they are used to line animal cages or to be shredded as bedding for some pets, like puppies, Tegart explained. “It’s just an item that is really useful and getting so much of it in bulk from Ava and her efforts has just been useful,” she said.
Ava and her mother initially picked up papers on a weekly basis, but as scheduling got a bit tougher with Ava’s involvement in a play and pageant as well as other family circumstances, they are planning to continue gathering newspapers on a biweekly or monthly basis, her mother, Feroza Mehta, said.
Mehta added that she and Ava are hoping to connect with local businesses to be a collection point for newspapers, where the pair would come pick them up and drop them off at the Animal Humane Society.
“I’m just really proud of her,” Feroza Mehta said. “I’m really happy to help her because my parents when we were growing up really instilled giving back to the community. And my husband and I are trying that with her as well.”
Feroza Mehta continued, “It’s really interesting to watch my daughter grow, and in her own way give back to the community in this way. And to me, I’m just her glorified driver, like, it’s all her.”
Because the Animal Humane Society relies on community donations, having people, like Ava, help out is “fantastic,” Tegart said. “We were very impressed by her dedication,” she said.
To donate newspapers as part of Ava’s project, contact paperforpets@gmail.com.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.