Beth Soholt, an Edina resident, has always been passionate about the environment. For the past two decades, Soholt has pursued this passion through her work as executive director of Clean Grid Alliance.
Soholt was recently named in Twin Cities Business’ “People to Know for 2023” for her contribution and leadership in changing primary energy sources in the Midwest from non-renewable sources to renewable sources.
“I am blown away and beyond honored,” Soholt said.
Each year, Twin Cities Business creates a list of people in and around Minnesota business likely to drive change in the year ahead. The 2023 list includes CEOs, founders, philanthropists, government officials and innovators in different industries.
Clean Grid Alliance is a nonprofit based in St. Paul whose mission is to advance renewable energy, such as wind and solar, in the Midwest. The organization also works with local legislators to encourage renewable energy policies and legislation.
A main focus of the nonprofit since its inception has been changing the Midwest’s electric power grid energy source from “dirty” resources, like coal plants, to “cleaner” types of energy, such as wind, solar and energy storage, according to Soholt.
This electric power grid would enable people, businesses and utility companies to electrify what they wish to, such as charging electric cars or powering buildings and other infrastructure, she said.
Energy storage refers to storing excess electricity and feeding it back into the power grid when it’s needed. This process involves large stacks of batteries that can be charged for later use. For example, on an especially windy day, more electricity may be generated than is needed at that time, so the extra energy would be saved in a battery for when it’s actually needed.
Since 2002, when Soholt began leading Clean Grid Alliance, renewable energy on the electric grid has increased from 700 megawatts of renewable energy to 28,000 megawatts.
“Minnesota utilities now get way more than 25% of their electricity from renewable energy,” Soholt said. “ [But] we need to be transforming our electric system rapidly to meet the needs of today. … We wish it was happening faster even yet.”
This type of renewable energy is enticing right now because the cost of batteries is going down and the “adoption rate” is going up, according to Soholt.
“A lot of businesses that are in our everyday lives, whether it’s Google, Facebook, Amazon … they want renewable energy and so a lot of the developers that we work with are actually doing agreements with these large companies to have a supply of renewable energy,” Soholt said.
Soholt said people can observe this themselves if they start investigating companies’ stances on renewable energy and checking product labels for descriptions of wind or solar power. “I think people would be surprised at how much renewable energy touches their daily lives already,” Soholt said.
She also encourages people to advocate for companies to make the switch.
“If companies hear from customers, ‘Hey, this is really important to us,’ they’re going to act on that, and that’s another way we make sure we have a large, increasing percentage of our electricity come from renewable resources,” Soholt said.
Soholt anticipates that 2023 will be a significant year for legislation related to renewable energy, providing the opportunity for this percentage to increase even more.
“We have a lot of new legislators to educate on our issues,” Soholt said. “There will be a push not only by us, but by others to do a 100% clean bill. … So we expect 2023 to be a pretty big year at the Capitol, especially since we have a Democratic majority and a Democratic governor.”
Members of Clean Grid Alliance include industry representatives working in wind, solar and storage, environmental nonprofits, public interest groups, clean energy advocates, farm groups and businesses providing goods and services to the renewable energy industry.
Since its founding in 2001, the nonprofit has been a stakeholder in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, process.
MISO is a member-based independent nonprofit that manages the generation and transmission of high-voltage electricity across 15 U.S. states and Manitoba, a Canadian province, working with stakeholders such as Clean Grid Alliance to ensure reliable delivery of low-cost energy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.