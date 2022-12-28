BethSoholt

Beth Soholt was one of 100 changemakers named on Twin Cities Business’ “People to Know for 2023.” (Photo provided by Twin Cities Business)

Beth Soholt, an Edina resident, has always been passionate about the environment. For the past two decades, Soholt has pursued this passion through her work as executive director of Clean Grid Alliance.

Soholt was recently named in Twin Cities Business’ “People to Know for 2023” for her contribution and leadership in changing primary energy sources in the Midwest from non-renewable sources to renewable sources.

