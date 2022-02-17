A mandatory masking policy at Braemar Arena was canceled by the city of Edina days after it was implemented.
The policy, put in place as a temporary measure Jan. 31, was rescinded at noon on Feb. 2. The mandate was established due to a limited number of healthy employees to effectively operate the arena, Edina City Manager Scott Neal told the Sun Current.
“We were getting to the point where we were going to either have to reduce the size of the operations so not have an ice rink open, and potentially even shut the doors until we got enough people to work there,” he said.
Heightened COVID-19 cases in the community also prompted the decision to put in the policy, Neal noted.
“Our goal is to have this requirement be as short as possible in duration and to emphasize education over enforcement while it is in force,” Neal said in his Jan. 28 Friday Report.
Volunteers from other city departments came to help out at the arena during the staffing shortage, Neal said.
Once the acute shortage of Braemar Arena employees was resolved, the city revoked the masking mandate, according to a Feb. 7 statement by Neal provided to the Sun Current by the city’s Communications Department.
“Employees who were previously sick have returned to work faster than we anticipated. We have enough employees to fully operate the ice operations in the Arena,” the statement said. “We may not be able to have full operation of the concession stand, but that is due to non-COVID labor shortage issues.”
When asked about thoughts on the policy and its subsequent revocation, the Edina Hockey Association said in a statement to the Sun Current that it “is a volunteer organization and our only focus is helping local kids learn to play the game of hockey. As such, we don’t make public health policy, we simply communicate guidelines to our member families as we receive them from the city.”
Because many members of the Edina Public Schools community visit the arena, the Sun Current also reached out to the district for thoughts on the policy. The district said it had no comment, but noted that the arena is a city-owned facility.
Among the general population that visits Braemar Arena, Edina City Councilmember Ron Anderson, who frequents the arena, told the Sun Current he has not observed all-out compliance with masking in the arena.
High-filtration masks are available at Braemar Arena for those who want to use them, according to the city.
