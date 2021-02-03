Edina has begun pursuing a new local sales tax in order to fund regionally significant parks.
In the form of a resolution, the Edina City Council voted during a Jan. 30 special meeting to request the state Legislature to allow the residents the opportunity to impose a local option sales tax. If approved by state legislators, Edina residents would vote by referendum on the tax and what projects it would go toward as early as the general election of 2022.
“Staff thinks that this is a good idea from a tax standpoint,” said City Manager Scott Neal. He noted that it would help preserve the city’s property tax capacity to fund other public projects.
The local option sales tax, totaling a half-cent per dollar, would help fund infrastructure improvements in the city. Projects being considered for funding through the tax include the Fred Richards Park Master Plan, the Braemar Park Master Plan and Weber Woods Park and its stormwater facilities.
Under the proposed referendum, voters would also choose which projects are funded through the taxes. The tax would stay in place for 20 years or until the debt used to fund these infrastructure projects is paid off, Neal said.
A local option sales tax, or LOST, at a projected rate of .5% would produce about $4 million per year, according to a study prepared for the city by the University of Minnesota. Over a collection period of 20 years, total revenue from the tax would likely be more than $80 million.
The Fred Richards Park plan envisions a $17.7 million project, the Braemar Park project is projected to cost $21.6 million, and Weber Woods park plan – which includes improvements to its stormwater facilities – would likely cost $2 million.
The Edina City Council needed to discuss and adopt the LOST resolution prior to Jan. 31, which was the deadline to submit it to the State Tax Committee, hence the special meeting the day before. There is no guarantee that state legislators will turn the resolution into a bill, Neal noted.
A similar local option sales tax pursued by the city last year did not come to fruition. Neal said the city’s resolution at that time was bundled with other cities’ resolutions on the same issue.
Councilmember James Pierce said he likes the framework of the resolution in that the “dollars for projects ... benefit the entire community.” He said if the opportunity for a referendum on the issue does occur, it would be important for people to understand the consequences if it is not approved.
Funding would have to come from elsewhere – from either property taxes, a public-private partnership or other means, Neal said.
“I believe (the tax) is the most direct and fairest method to approach unfunded (capital improvement projects), especially as it relates to our parks,” said Councilmember Ron Anderson. “And along the way, it’ll be important because this is a small first step to us being able to complete this journey.”
