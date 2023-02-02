Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Edina), second from left, and Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), right, discuss their top priorities for the legislative session, including increasing special education funding and mental health support. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Edina Public Schools’ Legislative Action Committee, members of the School Board and community members gathered Jan. 25 at the Edina Community Center to hear about the district’s top priorities for the legislative session. Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Edina) and Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) also discussed legislation proposed at the State Capitol and their goals for the session.
Sabeeh Mirza, an Edina High School senior and student representative of the committee, presented the committee’s list of priorities. They included stabilizing education funding, increasing mental health support, ensuring safe, modern school facilities, diversifying the teacher workforce and strengthening and supporting special education.
Of the committee’s goals, increasing mental health support for students in schools, such as increasing the number of counselors and other resources, was one goal students were particularly adamant about.
“Mental health support, especially post-COVID, is increasingly important,” Mirza said. I think a large majority of students, including me, have felt the impacts.”
Diversifying the district’s teacher workforce is also a crucial goal, especially for students of color.
“For students of color, being able to go to teachers who like you, who represent the student body, is so important…it’s about ensuring that the Edina Public School staff also represent the Edina Public School students,” Mirza said. “At the end of the day, a majority of the time the teachers are white and the problem is, it’s not a question of there not being enough teachers, it’s about ensuring that teachers feel safe and comfortable coming to Edina and want to be in this environment.”
House File 320, also known as the “Increase Teachers of Color Act,” is one proposed bill that aims to solve this problem.
Rep. Edelson assured constituents that the district’s priorities match those of her and Youakim’s as they vote on legislation, including increasing teachers of color in the state.
“It’s interesting because our students in the state of Minnesota [are] about 45% students of color, teachers are 90% white,” Rep. Edelson said.
According to Rep. Youakim, of the top 25 bills at the Capitol, five are regarding education, including a student-driven bill that would require schools to provide free menstrual products for students.
Jan. 26 officials from the Department of Education presented its plan to the House Education Finance Committee. The department concluded that the state needs $7 billion to substantially fund all Minnesota schools, according to Session Daily.
School districts receive state aid according to the General Education Basic Formula. Under the department’s proposal, the formula would increase by 4% in 2024-25 and by another 2% in 2026-27. These changes would provide an additional $716.7 million in funding for 2024-25 and $1.4 billion for 2026-27.
“Out of 1,300 districts, we are in the top 10%,” Superintendent Stacie Stanley said. “We do not offer mediocre education in Edina, we offer an outstanding education in Edina and it takes more funding to do that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.