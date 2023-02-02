Edina 2023 Legislative Breakfast

Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Edina), second from left, and Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), right, discuss their top priorities for the legislative session, including increasing special education funding and mental health support. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)

Edina Public Schools’ Legislative Action Committee, members of the School Board and community members gathered Jan. 25 at the Edina Community Center to hear about the district’s top priorities for the legislative session. Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Edina) and Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) also discussed legislation proposed at the State Capitol and their goals for the session.

Sabeeh Mirza, an Edina High School senior and student representative of the committee, presented the committee’s list of priorities. They included stabilizing education funding, increasing mental health support, ensuring safe, modern school facilities, diversifying the teacher workforce and strengthening and supporting special education.

