Police closed off the area where the firearm discharged, near the Hennepin County Service Center. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Edina Police officers examine the area where the firearm was discharged. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Edina Police initially described the incident as "accidental" but later said they weren't certain yet if it was unintended. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Edina Police responded to a report of a discharged firearm at Southdale Center today around noon.
The incident occurred inside door 13, near the Hennepin County Service Center and an eyelash studio, according to Edina’s senior communications coordinator, Lauren Siebnaler.
Police originally described the shooting as “accidental,” but removed that from their description of the incident “because we don’t know for sure yet,” Siebnaler wrote in an email to the Sun Current.
An Edina Police officer was working inside the mall when the gun was discharged. When police arrived they found a blood trail and no victims, Siebnaler noted.
She added that there are “no suspects at this time.”
Half of the mall went into lockdown for approximately 45 minutes while police cleared the building. At 1 p.m. the lockdown was lifted. Some stores closed for the day while others stayed open.
The county said the Service Center would be closed for the rest of the day.
Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing camera footage for more information. The investigation remains active.
