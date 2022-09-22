For Sept. 5-11, Edina police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 5 - A 22-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 44-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 6300 block of York Avenue South.
An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving after license revocation at Highway 62 and France Avenue South.
Sept. 6 - The theft of $3,400 in gift cards was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 3800 block of 50th Street West.
Illegal dumping was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A 49-year-old woman was arrested for DWI on the 5800 block of Lincoln Drive.
Sept. 7 - A 45-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting a $594 coat from Macy’s.
$921 in miscellaneous clothing was reported stolen in a burglary at Macy’s.
Sept. 8 - A 67-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue South.
An Amazon package was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a $31 loss.
A 39-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 5000 block of Vernon Avenue.
$239 worth of clothing was reported stolen in a shoplifting at Macy’s.
A woman was arrested after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
Sept. 9 - A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
A 45-year-old woman was arrested for DWI on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.
Fraud was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault.
Sept. 10 - A 44-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A 51-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
Sept. 11 - A man was arrested for DWI at Xerxes Avenue and 69th Street West.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for drugs on the 7000 block of 70th Street West.
A 40-year-old man was arrested for drug possession and DWI on the 6500 block of Indian Hills Road.
A $2,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way.
A $1,100 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Mark Terrace Drive.
A vehicle theft was reported at LA Fitness, 4175 76th Street West.
