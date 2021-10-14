For Sept. 27 through Oct. 2, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 27 – Office equipment and clothes were reported stolen from the mail on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $98.
A burglary was reported on the 5800 block of Crescent Terrace.
A bike was reported stolen on the 6300 block of France Avenue South.
$94 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
$666 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Tanglewood Court.
A person who exposed themselves was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
An animal bite was reported on the 4600 block of Gilford Drive.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 3300 block of 70th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 5200 block of Green Farms Road.
A catalytic converter worth $800 was reported stolen at LVC, Inc., 4200 76th St. W.
Theft was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Sept. 28 – Illegal dumping was reported on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way.
Sunglasses worth $250 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
$40,000 in jewelry was reported stolen on the 0-100 block of Circle West.
Credit cards, handbags, documents and a debit card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $150.
A person fleeing police on a motorcycle was reported at Minnesota Drive and France Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave.
A key fob was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of West Shore Drive, for a loss of $150.
Sept. 29 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Lois Lane.
An Apple iPhone worth $575 was reported stolen at Walgreens, 4916 France Ave.
An electric bike and recreational equipment were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Edina Boulevard, for a loss of $4,350.
Two garage door openers were reported stolen on the 5800 block of Long Brake Trail, for a loss of $100.
Rollerblades, hockey gloves and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $810.
An opal stone and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Kellogg Avenue, for a loss of $500.
$53 in supplements were reported stolen by mail on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of Long Brake Trail.
Credit cards, vehicle keys, a wallet and cash were reported stolen on the 5800 block of St. Johns Avenue, for a loss of $60.
An ordinance violation was reported on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
A handicap placard was reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $10.
First-degree burglary was reported on the 6900 block of Mark Terrace Circle.
A men’s tie and dog food was reported stolen by mail on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $26.
Cash and a makeup bag was reported stolen for a loss of $203 and property damage was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue.
Sept. 30 – A barking dog was reported on the 5600 block of Woodcrest Drive.
Identity theft through unemployment benefits fraud was reported on the 6500 block of Waterman Avenue.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for giving a false name to police and possession of marijuana at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Theft by vehicle and financial card fraud was reported on the 4900 block of Bruce Avenue, for a loss of $130.
Oct. 1 – $721 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Bruce Avenue.
Golf clubs worth $100 were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Unemployment insurance fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Thielen Avenue.
$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen at Superior Turf Services, 7675 Washington Ave. S.
$588 in identity documents were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Masks worth $14 were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for stealing a portable electronic communications device worth $79 on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
Fraud was reported at Fantasy Gifts, 4555 77th St. W.
A 47-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
A sweater, computer software and backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of John Harris Drive, for a loss of $1,375.
$665 in merchandise was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
Oct. 2 – A flower arrangement worth $54 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
$5 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Beard Avenue South.
A 57-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and France Avenue.
Documents and keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Wycliffe Road, for a loss of $20.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Cahill Road.
$1,653 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
Wallets, Apple iPhones and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4700 block of 70th Street, for a loss of $1,725.
