For Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 26 – A 61-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at 70th Street West and France Avenue South.
Sunglasses and a briefcase were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Dakota trail, for a $450 loss.
Credit card fraud was reported at Southdale Center.
Check forgery was reported on the 4400 block of 76th Street West.
Identity theft was reported on the 6100 block of Code Avenue.
Property damage was reported at Life Time Fitness at Southdale Center.
Sept. 27 – Fraud was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at Techline Twin Cities, 7351 Washington Ave. S.
An $1,800 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Washington Avenue South.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Macy’s.
A 57-year-old woman was arrested for DWI after a traffic complaint at 69th Street West and Xerxes Avenue South.
Sept. 28 – A $20 cellphone cord was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive.
A $40 flashlight was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Nura Pain Clinic, 7400 France Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 5200 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
An identity theft was reported on the 5800 block of Stuart Avenue.
Sunglasses and money were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive, for a $55 loss.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.
A purse/wallet and keys were reported stolen on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.
A 55-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
Sept. 29 – A $2,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7700 block of York Avenue South.
The theft of a trailer was reported on the 5500 block of York Avenue South.
A disturbance was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Washington Avenue South.
Trespassing was reported on the 3200 block of York Avenue South.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
$2,908 worth of men’s clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s.
Sept. 30 – A 51-year-old man was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and Bruce Avenue.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 7500 block of Highway 100.
A suspicious person was reported at the Westin hotel.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
A robbery was reported on the 4100 block of 50th Street West.
A $1,001 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested for filing a false police report on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Sept. 31 – No incidents listed on Crime Report.
Oct. 1 – $99 worth of tools were reported stolen on the 3800 block of Gallagher Drive.
An auto theft was reported on the 7700 block of Cahill Road.
A $799 communications device was reported stolen on the 7100 block of 50th Street West.
An order for protection violation was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
Oct. 2 – A stolen license plate was reported at Macy’s.
A vehicle fled police in the area of Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A vehicle theft was reported at Macy’s.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Jersey Mike’s, 4949 77th Street West.
