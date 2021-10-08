For Sept. 20-26, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 20 – A burglary was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $1,700 was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Pheasant Court.
$1,325 in sunglasses were reported stolen at Sunglass Hut inside Macy’s at Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
Office equipment worth $199 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.
Sept. 21 – $2,000 in gift cards were reported stolen by swindle on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
An electric food processor and woman’s dress were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue South, for a loss of $80.
Identity theft was reported on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way.
A bike worth $800 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A crocheted sweater worth $79 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
An adult male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
An animal at large was reported on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
A bike worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 3100 block of 69th Street West.
Sept. 22 – A vehicle was reported fleeing police at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for a driver’s license violation at Valley Lane and Creek Drive.
A harassment restraining order violation was reported on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Sept. 23 – A 48-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 4400 block of 77th Street.
A fire pit worth $400 was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Wooddale Avenue.
A 63-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Excelsior Boulevard and Highway 100.
A speaker and other portable electronic communication devices were reported stolen at T-Mobile, 6815 York Ave. S., for a loss of $1,780.
$405 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6900 block of Maloney Avenue.
A 58-year-old male was arrested for stealing $208 in goods at Target, 7000 York Ave.
Found property was reported on the 5300 block of Kellogg Avenue.
$495 in handbags were reported stolen at the Galleria.
A laptop worth $1,100 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal on the 5100 block of Lake Ridge Road.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
Sept. 24 – A credit card, insurance cards and Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square, for a loss of $4.
A pack of replacement stoppers was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Sally Lane, for a loss of $8.
A wall-mounted jewelry organizer worth $77 was reported stolen from the mail on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue South.
$1,213 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$1,000 was reported stolen through internet fraud on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
Mail theft was reported on the 6100 block of Wilryan Avenue.
A 21-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at 77th Street and Parklawn Avenue.
Forgery was reported on the 4700 block of 70th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.
Sept. 25 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for not having insurance at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 4400 block of Highway 100.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 4800 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$3,690 in glasses were reported stolen at the Galleria.
A canvas pencil holder, water brush markers and calligraphy set were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $64.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
$20,000 in medical and lab equipment was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 14-year-old female was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
Handbags and photo equipment were reported damaged on the 4000 block of 51st Street, for a loss of $1,454.
Property damage was reported on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
A sweater was reported damaged on the 4000 block of 65th Street West, for a loss of $20.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for obstructing the legal process on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Sept. 26 – A 66-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A gym bag, weight belt, neck harness, gym shoes and clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $425.
A counterfeit bill was reported at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.
$13 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen through package thefts on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Package thefts were reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue.
$1,430 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Casco Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 4400 block of 42nd Street West.
